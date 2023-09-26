ROGERS & HOLLANDS/ASHCROFT & OAK DEBUTS GRANT PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITIES

News provided by

Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak

26 Sep, 2023, 07:45 ET

Nominations Sought For Embracing Our Neighborhoods Initiative

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak, America's premier family jeweler, has launched a philanthropic grants program to support non-profit organizations in the communities where it does business. 

The Embracing Our Neighborhoods program provides financial support to non-profit organizations that meaningfully impact local people. Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak plans to gift about $140,000 this year.

Continue Reading

Because communities have different priorities, the jewelry retailer is seeking input from local residents, and will underwrite projects that best support their needs. Guests can visit any of the 72 Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak locations across 12 states to request a nomination form and suggest a favorite non-profit.

Funding will range from micro-grants for small projects to more significant support for efforts with broader reach. Submissions for the Embracing Our Neighborhoods program will be accepted on a rolling basis and evaluated by a team of Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak executives.

"The Embracing Our Neighborhoods program celebrates the best of communities – the people and organizations working hard to make our lives happier and healthier.  As a family owned and operated business, we're proud to help make our neighborhoods stronger.  Please let us know which local non-profits are positively impacting your community," said Jennifer Rosser, Director of Marketing.

During Embracing Our Neighborhoods beta test last year, Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak employees suggested beneficiaries across the company's footprint.  60+ organizations received $80,000+.  Recipients addressed medical research and healthcare, education and the arts, civic and social services, at-risk children, and animal welfare. A list of beneficiaries can be found at rogersandhollands.com or ashcroftandoak.com.

ABOUT ROGERS & HOLLANDS/ASHCROFT & OAK
Since 1910, Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak has been combining the unique custom abilities of an independent jeweler with the power of a large retailer to offer selection, customization and quality at a reasonable price. A four-generation, family-run business known for "Jewelry Created For Now And Forever," the company's product line is fashion-forward with timeless beauty. Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak's expert associates guide guests through a wide selection of high-quality engagement rings, watches, diamond fashion and gemstone jewelry from favorite brands including Art Carved, Bulova, Citizen, Disney, Gabriel & Co., Hamilton, Movado, Shy Creation, Sirena and Triton. For more information or to shop online, go to rogersandhollands.com or ashcroftandoak.com, and @ashcroftandoak or @rogersandhollands on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Kerry Ford, 412.831.8995

[email protected]

SOURCE Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.