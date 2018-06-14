Rogers Communications 2Q18 Investment Community Teleconference July 19, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Those wishing to listen to the teleconference should access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Rogers' website at investors.rogers.com. A webcast of the teleconference will be available at this same website location following the teleconference.

Members of the financial community wishing to ask questions during the call should dial 647-484-0475 (1-888-882-4478 toll free for North America) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request access to Rogers' second quarter 2018 results teleconference. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis. In addition to the webcast archive, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 647-436-0148 and providing conference ID number 8755899.

Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company. We are Canada's largest provider of wireless voice and data communications services and one of Canada's leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media we are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, televised and online shopping, magazines and trade publications, and sports entertainment. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

