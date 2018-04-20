Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Rogers Communications Inc., a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 104,016,101 Class A Voting shares representing 92.54% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the election of directors at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Results

% of Shares
Voted For

% of Shares
Voted Withhold

Bonnie R. Brooks

Elected

99.99%

0.01%

Robert K. Burgess

Elected

99.99%

0.01%

John H. Clappison

Elected

99.99%

0.01%

Robert Dépatie

Elected

99.99%

0.01%

Robert J. Gemmell

Elected

99.99%

0.01%

Alan D. Horn

Elected

99.97%

0.03%

Philip B. Lind

Elected

99.97%

0.03%

John A. MacDonald

Elected

99.99%

0.01%

Isabelle Marcoux

Elected

99.99%

0.01%

Joe Natale

Elected

99.97%

0.03%

The Hon. David R. Peterson

Elected

98.77%

1.23%

Edward S. Rogers

Elected

99.97%

0.03%

Loretta A. Rogers

Elected

99.97%

0.03%

Martha L. Rogers

Elected

99.97%

0.03%

Melinda M. Rogers

Elected

99.97%

0.03%

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.

About the Company:

Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company that's working to deliver a great experience to our customers every day. We are Canada's largest provider of wireless communications services and one of Canada's leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media, we are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping, magazines, and digital media. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

