A total of 104,016,101 Class A Voting shares representing 92.54% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the election of directors at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Results % of Shares

Voted For % of Shares

Voted Withhold Bonnie R. Brooks Elected 99.99% 0.01% Robert K. Burgess Elected 99.99% 0.01% John H. Clappison Elected 99.99% 0.01% Robert Dépatie Elected 99.99% 0.01% Robert J. Gemmell Elected 99.99% 0.01% Alan D. Horn Elected 99.97% 0.03% Philip B. Lind Elected 99.97% 0.03% John A. MacDonald Elected 99.99% 0.01% Isabelle Marcoux Elected 99.99% 0.01% Joe Natale Elected 99.97% 0.03% The Hon. David R. Peterson Elected 98.77% 1.23% Edward S. Rogers Elected 99.97% 0.03% Loretta A. Rogers Elected 99.97% 0.03% Martha L. Rogers Elected 99.97% 0.03% Melinda M. Rogers Elected 99.97% 0.03%

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.

About the Company:

Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company that's working to deliver a great experience to our customers every day. We are Canada's largest provider of wireless communications services and one of Canada's leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media, we are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping, magazines, and digital media. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rogers-communications-announces-voting-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300633901.html

SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. - English

Related Links

http://www.rogers.com

