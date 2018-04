The quarterly dividend declared today will be paid on July 3, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2018. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers' Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

About Rogers:

Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company that's working to deliver a great experience to our customers every day. We are Canada's largest provider of wireless communications services and one of Canada's leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media, we are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping, magazines, and digital media. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rogers-communications-declares-48-cents-per-share-quarterly-dividend-300633340.html

SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. - English

Related Links

http://www.rogers.com