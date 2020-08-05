Rogers Corporation Introduces Griswold GripON™, an Advanced Line of Adhesive-Backed, Pressure Sensitive Materials

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers Corporation today announced the launch of Griswold GripON™, a next generation natural sponge solution designed to address slippage and skidding issues prominent within the electronics, furniture, automotive, and appliances industries. Engineered to reduce noise, minimize vibration, and eliminate the risk of scratching, Griswold GripON material provides stability and resistance to address sliding challenges presented in a multitude of markets.

Griswold GripON adhesive-backed, pressure-sensitive materials are well-suited to meet the spacing and stability needs of a wide range of applications such as skid-resistant feet for electronic equipment, medical devices, computers, calculators, household appliances or cushioning within electronic devices.

Key performance features include:

High skid-resistance

Minimized vibration

Noise reduction

Protection/prevention of surface scratching

Flexibility in size and shape- can be cut to meet specific application needs

Flat surface allows for even wear over time

High coefficient of friction

Resilient

Simple application

"Rogers Corporation is excited to introduce the industry's most advanced solution for addressing slippage and sliding challenges facing a broad range of applications from furniture to appliances," said Miles Natorski, Product Line Manager of Rogers' Elastomeric Material Solutions division. "With Griswold GripON material we are able to tackle material issues related to skid resistance as well as those associated with noise and vibration reduction with a product based on performance and innovation."

The Griswold GripON product offering features a natural rubber formulation that promotes a high coefficient of friction (CoF) along with a film backing to which converters can easily apply their own pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA). The black sponge material is available in 18", 9" and 4.5" widths that can be cut to the desired shapes to meet customers' unique material requirements.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global technology leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, Internet connectivity, advanced transportation and other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, vehicle electrification, and alternative energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management, and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions materials for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com.

