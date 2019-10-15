Rogers Design Group Receives Design Excellence Award From The American Society of Interior Designers – ASID

"The winning design was borne of our clients' vision. Our interior design team delivered on their request for a sophisticated, yet glamorous, 'London meets Hollywood' concept," commented Rogers Design Founder and Principal Designer, Lorraine Rogers-Bolton. "We began by stripping the home of its Mediterranean embellishments, first by redesigning the ceilings and mill work to reflect a simpler architectural quality. Next, we shifted the palate from gold and brown to white and silver grey. Sparkling finishes of nickel, crystal, alabaster and brass bring a reflective 'stage-glow' to the entire space."

The ASID competition recognizes projects that successfully address client objectives and demonstrate creativity and skillful problem solving in design execution.

Homeowner Jill Colt commented, "We envisioned individual spaces with distinct vibes to draw people in, but they all needed to look and feel connected. Rogers Design listened carefully and was skilled at translating and interpreting the nuances of what we wanted into a design that my husband and I absolutely love."

About Rogers Design Group

For over 35 years, Rogers Design Group has delivered distinctly personal commissioned rooms and residences for an exclusive group of homeowners across South Florida and the nation's elite communities. Visit rogersdesign.com, or reach Kristen Lunceford at kristen@bellagroupinc.com.

Press Contact:

Kristen Lunceford

561-308-4741

kristen@bellagroupinc.com

SOURCE Rogers Design Group

Related Links

https://rogersdesign.com/

