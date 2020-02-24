Rogers Joseph O'Donnell and ACLU Foundation of Northern California Announce Federal Judiciary Order Of Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones To Unban Black Community Activists from Facebook Page

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Troy Nunley of the Eastern District of California issued a preliminary injunction today in favor of two Black activists, represented by Rogers Joseph O'Donnell and ACLU Foundation of Northern California, requiring Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones to unban them from his Facebook Page.

Plaintiffs Tanya Faison and Sonia Lewis were banned from the Facebook Page maintained by Sheriff Jones after posting comments critical of Jones and his handling of the Sacramento Sheriff's Department. Their comments were made in connection with public protests over fatal shootings by Sheriff's deputies, and criticism of the Sheriff's lockout of the County's Inspector General who found fault with the handling of one such fatality.

Faison and Lewis filed suit claiming a violation of their First Amendment rights, and seeking declaratory and injunctive relief. Sheriff Jones defended against the action claiming, among other things, that the Facebook Page was not an official page or public forum.

In granting plaintiffs' requested preliminary injunction, the Judge Nunley wrote: "The court orders defendant to unban plaintiffs from his Facebook page, retain them in unbanned status, and take no further action restricting their participation unless and until further order of this court."

Faison and Lewis are represented by Sean Riordan of the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, and John Heller and Si Eun Amber Lee of Rogers Joseph O'Donnell.

