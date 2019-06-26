Rogers Market, a New Convenience Store Concept, Opens First Location in Fort Myers

"I've been in the convenience store business my whole life. My father started ATCO. Every member of my family worked for him in one way or another. My job was always the same. I would go into a failing station, do a complete overhaul from both a design and operational standpoint, and poof … the station would start doing well. Needless to say, I had a knack for this type of thing," says Rogers. "Regardless, I moved away to pursue my own career as an interior designer in Los Angeles, but after my father's passing, I decided to come back and run the family business. The first thing I noticed was that nothing had changed. It was time for a transformation."

Rogers Market sets itself apart by focusing on two major elements: design and food service. Rogers Market features a sleek and modern aesthetic with large contrasting signage featuring a large X-Ray rubber duck, the brand's mascot. Inside, the design scheme is comprised of an array of geometric shapes, textures and colors that artfully come together, the work of a design expert. From the grand marble entryway of the store, to the tiled interior walls, neon yellow signage, floating ceilings, pendant lights, and inset LED rubber duck lights in the walls; this is not your average gas station, instead a nod to a passionate interior designer turned petroleum executive with a vision for an elevated convenience store experience.

Roger's Market's deli and food service is also a highlight of the brand's redevelopment. A chalkboard menu highlights delicious and wholesome fast food alternatives like fried chicken sandwiches, homemade meatloaf, banana pudding, and other homemade comfort foods. By creating simple menu items with quality ingredients, Rogers Market is yet again breaking the stereotypes of a traditional convenience store, providing an easy, affordable and satisfying restaurant alternative for nearby residents.

The brand is slated to open at least three more Rogers Markets in the year 2020.

