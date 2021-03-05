Rogers Mechanical Contractors Acquires R&D Mechanical Services To Enhance Its Platform And Growth Initiatives

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc. (Rogers) today announced its acquisition of R&D Mechanical Services, Inc., a Ball Ground, Georgia based provider of commercial HVAC preventive maintenance, repair, and retrofit/replacement services in the Greater Atlanta area, with a particular focus on the distribution center market. Rogers is a leading HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contractor headquartered in Villa Rica, Georgia and serves customers across the country, for which this acquisition further enhances its product offerings.

Heath Matiak, Chief Operating Officer of R&D Mechanical Services, said, "We are excited to partner with a dynamic and well-regarded organization like Rogers. R&D and Rogers share common values that prioritize customer value and employee wellbeing. We are confident that the culture and reputation in which we have invested so much sweat equity will continue and flourish as part of Rogers. This new partnership will create an abundance of additional opportunities for our team. Robbie (Matiak) and I are excited for this new chapter for our team."

Rogers Mechanical Contractors, led by CEO Dustin Rogers, is a portfolio company of Craft Work Capital, a firm focused exclusively on making investments in mechanical and electrical contractors throughout the United States. Jeremy McGuire, President of Craft Work, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, noting, "When we made our investment in Rogers last year, we also made a commitment to Dustin and the Rogers team to help them seek out and invest in quality companies that would expand their offerings, as well as fit within Rogers' culture. This investment in R&D is an important step in fulfilling that commitment." Dave Orinski, Vice President of Craft Work Capital Partners, continued, "The R&D acquisition will further bolster Rogers' service and preventative maintenance offerings, as well as complement their retrofit and new-build core service offerings for existing and future customers. We look forward to continuing to acquire complementary service businesses as well as growing organically."

Effective immediately, R&D Mechanical Services will begin operating as Rogers Mechanical Contractors. As part of the transaction, all employees of R&D Mechanical Services will be retained and new additional employment opportunities will be posted online.

Executives with Rogers would like to acknowledge Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, and James-Bates-Brannan-Groover-LLP for advising the company on this transaction.

Founded in 1962 and based in Villa Rica, Georgia, Rogers is a leading national provider of HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contracting services to the distribution center market. Rogers provides retrofit and new construction contracting services, in-house design, engineering and drafting expertise for industry-leading e-commerce and logistics customers nationwide.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Cherokee County, Georgia, R&D Mechanical Services focuses on preventive maintenance, service/repair, and retrofit/replacement opportunities for commercial clients in Metro Atlanta. The company believes that Serving People, Building Relationships, and Providing Comfort are the core values that have built the company and will continue to drive the future culture.

Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC is a joint venture between Craft Work Capital, LLC and Aterian Investment Partners, and was established in 2019 to make strategic investments in the mechanical and electrical contracting industries.

