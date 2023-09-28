Rogers-O'Brien Construction Recognized as Groundbreaker Award Winner in Excellence in Innovation Category

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO), a leading general contractor specializing in technology-forward building, today announced that it has been honored as a recipient of Procore's 2023 Groundbreaker Awards in the Innovation Category. Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of construction management software. The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate the companies, projects, and individuals that drive excellence across the construction industry.

We are thrilled to announce that Rogers-O'Brien Construction is the 2023 Excellence in Innovation Procore Groundbreaker Award winner! This global achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to pursuing "a Better Way" in every aspect of our business.
This recognition further solidifies Rogers-O'Brien Construction's position as an industry leader in the construction sector. Known for its focus on smart construction and emphasis on relationships, Rogers-O'Brien serves a wide range of clients from healthcare to commercial spaces. Winning this award underlines the company's success in leveraging technology to address critical industry challenges, such as resource management and project efficiency.

Chief Innovation Officer Todd Wynne expressed his enthusiasm: "Winning a Groundbreaker Award is a remarkable milestone for Rogers-O'Brien. It validates our relentless pursuit of a better way and sets the stage for even greater accomplishments in the future."

Procore selected 27 companies, projects, and individuals as finalists for their groundbreaking achievements. Winners of the Groundbreaker Awards were announced in-person over the course of Groundbreak, Procore's annual user conference. Kassy Slaughter, Head of Procore Construction Education, presented the award winners in nine categories, joined by several other esteemed Procore leaders throughout the awards ceremonies.

"The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate our esteemed customers who relentlessly shape and uplift our industry each and every day," said Tooey Courtemanche, the President, Founder, and CEO of Procore. "Congratulations to Rogers-O'Brien Construction for their outstanding contributions, paving the way for innovation, progress, and a brighter future in our field."

To learn more about the 2023 Groundbreaker Awards finalists and winners, please click here.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction: Rogers-O'Brien Construction is a leading Texas construction company dedicated to providing exceptional quality and service in the industry. With a strong commitment to safety, innovation, and employee well-being, Rogers-O'Brien Construction consistently delivers projects that exceed client expectations while fostering a safe and productive work environment.

