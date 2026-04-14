Rogervoice Surpasses 10MM Captioned Calls Globally, Launches U.S. Operations to Expand Access for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Communities

App supports 100+ languages, appoints new U.S. lead to drive nationwide growth

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogervoice, the global pioneer of real-time captioned calls for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, today announced it has surpassed 10 million captioned calls, alongside the official launch of its U.S. operations.

The milestone highlights accelerating global demand for accessible communication tools, as Rogervoice expands its AI-powered app, supporting more than 100 languages in over 50 countries. Rogervoice is also FCC-certified, enabling eligible users in the U.S. to access captioned calling services at no charge, in compliance with federal accessibility standards.

Founded in 2014 by Olivier Jeannel, who has been profoundly deaf since the age of two, Rogervoice was created to address one of the most persistent barriers for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities: phone calls. As one of the first real-time caption calling apps delivering speech-to-text and text-to-speech technology, Rogervoice enables users to read conversations in real-time while speaking or typing responses.

"Growing up, I experienced firsthand how isolating phone calls could be when audio was the only option," said Jeannel. "We built Rogervoice to make phone conversations more accessible. Launching in the U.S. is a major step forward in our mission to empower people with independence and equal access to communication."

Rogervoice's impact is reflected in both its global reach and how users rely on the platform in their daily lives. Nearly 55% make at least one to two calls per day, while 24% make more than five calls daily - demonstrating that captioned calling is becoming an essential, everyday tool rather than a last resort.

The app has earned more than 2,000 five-star reviews, and its multi-generational appeal is especially notable, with users aged 30 to 80 reporting finding value using it in the workplace, as well as for managing healthcare, finances, and personal connections.

"This app is like the holy grail to me. Never before have I had such freedom," said one Rogervoice user. "The quality of this system has made it possible to become independent when the need to make and receive phone calls independently has transformed my life."

"I am 68 years old and unable to understand any conversations, even with my hearing aids… Phone calls are a disaster for me… I have now come back to life, and I'm able to enjoy my conversations with anyone who phones me," added another user.

"My mom lost her hearing about two years ago and I never realized how much I missed talking to her on the phone until I got this app," said a Rogervoice customer.

As part of its U.S. expansion, Rogervoice has appointed Stephanie Lehuger as U.S. Country Lead. With a decade of experience scaling AI products in high-growth environments, Lehuger will lead efforts to expand adoption across consumers, healthcare providers, audiologists, and accessibility advocates. Recognized as one of the "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics," she brings deep expertise in responsible AI and inclusive innovation.

"For more than 50 million Americans who are hard of hearing, phone calls can be stressful," said Lehuger. "Because Rogervoice was built from the lived experience of a founder who shares that struggle, we understand exactly how to help anyone fighting to stay connected—from young professionals to seniors and their caregivers. Our focus in the U.S. is to expand access at scale, so more people can communicate with confidence, independence, and control."

The company is actively working with telecom providers, audiologists, state and federal organizations and advocacy groups to expand awareness and accessibility nationwide. For more information, visit https://rogervoice.com, and check out the App Store and Google Play to download the app.

About Rogervoice

Rogervoice is the global pioneer of real-time captioned calls for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Designed by a founder who is hard of hearing, Rogervoice is a free, FCC-certified and AI-powered app, delivering secure, highly accurate captions and transcripts. Backed by more than a decade of expertise in accessible telecommunications, the award-winning app has captioned more than 10MM calls in 100 languages. By making phone calls easier, Rogervoice empowers users to communicate with confidence, independence, and peace of mind, so they can stay connected and in control of their everyday lives.

SOURCE Rogervoice