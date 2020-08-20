Rogge Dunn Group Attorneys Nationally Recognized in 2021 Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally prestigious legal guide Best Lawyers in America has recognized four attorneys from the Rogge Dunn Group in its 2021 edition.

Honorees include firm founder R. Rogge Dunn, partners Gregory M. Clift and Bryan C. Collins, and attorney David A. Gross.

Mr. Dunn and Mr. Clift have both earned selection to the list since 2016. Mr. Dunn is being recognized for his commercial litigation and employment law management practice and Mr. Clift for his expertise in labor and employment litigation.

Mr. Collins and Mr. Gross have earned honors for the first time this year, both for their work in labor and employment litigation.

"We work hard to represent individuals and companies on both sides of the spectrum," said Mr. Dunn. "We are honored that our peers recognize our hard work."

The Best Lawyers in America listing is compiled through a rigorous vetting process that starts with lawyer nominations, followed by an additional review from prior nominees and final selection by Best Lawyers editors. The full listing is available at https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

The Rogge Dunn Group has achieved many honors, including recognition by the National Law Journal and The National Trial Lawyers (NTL) as Law Firm of the Year on the 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers list for the firm's work on gender discrimination cases. One of only three law firm finalists in that category, the firm won National Law Firm of the Year for its enforcement of gender discrimination laws for female executives and for winning multimillion-dollar settlements in the energy, finance, and medical industries.

Rogge Dunn Group has built a well-deserved reputation for aggressive litigation, outstanding results, and attentive client service. Led by founding partner Rogge Dunn, the firm is well-known for successfully trying high-profile business and employment disputes. This trial experience fosters innovative strategies to obtain effective settlements and minimize litigation risks for corporate and individual clients. Based in Dallas, the firm tries cases in state and federal courts in Texas and throughout the United States. Learn more about the firm at www.roggedunngroup.com.

