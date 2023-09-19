Rogge Dunn Group Founder and Two Attorneys Named to 2023 Super Lawyers List

News provided by

Rogge Dunn Group

19 Sep, 2023, 16:42 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogge Dunn Group, PC is proud to announce that its founder and experienced trial lawyer, Rogge Dunn, has been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list along with two of the firm's attorneys, Joshua Iacuone and Greg McAllister.

Mr. Dunn represents companies, financial advisors, executives, and entrepreneurs in business and employment matters. He is one of only 25 attorneys in Texas who is board certified in both Civil Trial Law and Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Mr. Dunn has been recognized by Thomson Reuters and Texas Super Lawyers – as published in Texas Monthly – each year since the inception of the guide to the state's legal profession in 2003. He has also earned repeated honors on the guide's top 100 list in Texas, as well as its top 100 list in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Among many other professional honors, Mr. Dunn was named in 2021, 2022, and 2023 by D CEO Magazine to the list of the Dallas 500, which recognizes the most influential business leaders in North Texas.

This marks the sixth consecutive year Mr. Iacuone has been recognized on the Texas Super Lawyers list and the second year for Mr. McAllister.  Each is named to the list for his outstanding work in the practice area of Employment and Labor.

Rogge Dunn Group has built a well-deserved reputation for aggressive litigation, outstanding results, and attentive client service. Led by founding partner Rogge Dunn, the firm is well-known for successfully trying high-profile business, financial, and employment disputes. This trial experience fosters innovative strategies to obtain effective settlements and minimize litigation risks for corporate and individual clients. Based in Dallas, the firm tries cases in state and federal courts in Texas and throughout the United States. Learn more about the firm at www.roggedunngroup.com

Media Contact:
Tamlyn Sheng
206-914-8228
[email protected]

SOURCE Rogge Dunn Group

