Rogge Dunn Group Honored as Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based litigation law firm of Rogge Dunn Group PC earned honors from the National Law Journal and The National Trial Lawyers (NTL) as the 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year for its gender discrimination cases. The national awards were given for innovative trial successes in various practice areas during the NTL Summit in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Rogge Dunn Group was one of only three law firms in the nation selected as finalists in the gender discrimination category. The firm won National Law Firm of the Year for enforcing gender discrimination laws for female executives and winning multimillion-dollar settlements for them in the energy, finance, and medical industries.

They pursued claims involving glass ceilings, denial of promotions, sexual harassment, and whistleblowing.

"Society and corporate boardrooms have come a long way in preventing gender discrimination, but it still occurs in many companies and in the C-suites," said Rogge Dunn, founder of Rogge Dunn Group. "Protecting women's workplace rights is an important and a rewarding part of our legal work. This prestigious award acknowledges that our firm's work is helping ensure the rights and remedies for women who have suffered workplace discrimination."

Rogge Dunn Group has built a well-deserved reputation for aggressive litigation, outstanding results and attentive client service. Led by founding partner Rogge Dunn, the firm is well-known for successfully trying high-profile business and employment disputes. This trial experience fosters innovative strategies to obtain effective settlements and minimize litigation risks for corporate and individual clients. Based in Dallas, the firm tries cases in state and federal courts in Texas and throughout the United States. Learn more about the firm at www.roggedunngroup.com.

