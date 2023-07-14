Rogge Dunn Named to National List of Top 500 Plaintiff Financial Lawyers

DALLAS, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas trial attorney Rogge Dunn has been named to The 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers.  The honor recognizes the work of Mr. Dunn and his firm in a variety of matters across the U.S. in the financial industry space, specifically in the areas of FINRA, Sarbanes Oxley, and whistleblower litigation.

Mr. Dunn's record of success involves helping financial advisors, founders and executives of major financial firms with transitioning to new firms, wrongful discharge, recovery of forfeited deferred compensation, regulatory issues, non-compete agreements and promissory notes. This work has included litigating against and defeating major firms such as Goldman Sachs, CitiBank, Credit Suisse, BoA, and UBS.

In announcing the 2023 list, the Lawdragon editors said of the honorees: "this remarkable group of lawyers puts it all on the line with courage and clout that matches their defense counterparts in securities and other financial litigation; the booming antitrust field; whistleblowing claims; data privacy and so much more."   

These top 500 honorees were chosen by combining journalistic research, peer and client nominations and vetting with legal experts.

Mr. Dunn was also honored as a Top 500 Plaintiff Financial Lawyer by Lawdragon in 2022.

Board Certified in both Civil Trial and Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Dunn has achieved other notable honors in his legal career, including recognition in Best Lawyers in America each year since 2016 in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Employment Law, in Texas Super Lawyers annually for the past 20 years, and in D Magazine for 15 years as a Best Lawyer in Dallas.

The firm has also been recognized as a Tier 1 Law Firm by US News & World Report five years in a row, including in 2023. The National Law Journal honored Mr. Dunn's firm as a 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year for its work on gender discrimination cases.  

Rogge Dunn Group has built a well-deserved reputation for aggressive litigation, outstanding results, and attentive client service. Led by founding partner Rogge Dunn, the firm is well-known for successfully trying high-profile business, financial, and employment disputes. This trial experience fosters innovative strategies to obtain effective settlements and minimize litigation risks for corporate and individual clients. Based in Dallas, the firm tries cases in state and federal courts in Texas and throughout the United States. Learn more about the firm at www.roggedunngroup.com.  

