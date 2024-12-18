Rogo Integrates S&P Capital IQ Data into its AI-Powered Workflows

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogo, the enterprise AI platform trusted by leading financial institutions, today announced it has integrated data from S&P Capital IQ into its AI-powered workflows. This initiative will help financial professionals extract insights and make decisions with unprecedented speed and confidence.

The integration enables investment professionals to quickly analyze and extract insights from S&P Capital IQ's extensive datasets – including earnings transcripts, fundamental financials, consensus estimates, and real-time market data – through Rogo's AI-powered interface. Financial teams can now automate complex analyses that traditionally required hours of manual work, such as comparing detailed financial metrics across custom peer sets, extracting key themes from thousands of earnings calls, or identifying market trends across decades of historical data.

"By combining S&P Capital IQ's market data with Rogo's AI capabilities, we're turning hours of manual analysis into seconds of automated insight," said John Willett, Co-Founder and COO of Rogo. "Whether it's analyzing earnings calls or building complex financial models, we're dramatically accelerating how financial professionals extract value from their data – all while maintaining the accuracy and rigor that large institutions demand."

The collaboration represents a significant milestone in Rogo's mission to modernize financial workflows through secure, enterprise-ready AI technology.

About Rogo

Rogo is the secure enterprise AI platform built by and for financial professionals. Trusted by leading investment banks, private equity firms, and hedge funds, Rogo combines advanced LLMs with proprietary data and workflows that enables users to work smarter and faster. For more information, visit www.rogo.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

