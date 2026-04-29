Rogo Raises $160M Series D to Scale the Agentic Platform for Finance

The category leader in AI for 250+ global investment banks and investment firms raises new capital to deepen institutional partnerships, scale its agentic platform, and accelerate global expansion

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogo, the AI platform purpose-built for finance, today announced it has raised $160 million in Series D funding led by Kleiner Perkins, with participation from Sequoia, Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, BoxGroup, Mantis VC, Jack Altman, Evantic and Positive Sum. The Series D brings Rogo's total funding to more than $300 million and positions Rogo to accelerate the company's global expansion, deepen its partnerships with the world's leading financial institutions, and scale its AI agent, Felix.

This investment comes at a time when AI in financial services is at an inflection point. The world's leading financial firms are now moving to rebuild their operating models around AI: restructuring workflows, rethinking staffing pyramids, and deploying autonomous agents that work asynchronously across every transaction, every portfolio, and every relationship.

Rogo is the long-term AI transformation partner for the institutions navigating this shift, delivering state of the art agents, forward-deployed bankers and engineers, and deep domain expertise at the nexus of finance; security, legal, and regulatory issues; and applied AI.

More than 35,000 financial professionals at over 250 institutions, including Rothschild & Co, Jefferies, Lazard, Moelis, Nomura, and others, leverage Rogo in their daily workflows across origination, execution, advisory, and portfolio intelligence.

"The world's most sophisticated financial institutions are fundamentally reshaping how they operate using AI, and they're choosing to do it with Rogo," said Gabriel Stengel, CEO and Co-Founder of Rogo. "The institutions at the forefront are rapidly moving beyond automating tasks to becoming AI-native firms, with agentic systems that work across the firm and get smarter with every deal."

Rogo's platform operates in concert with how financial institutions think, work, and make decisions. The company recently introduced Felix, its agentic AI that executes complex, multi-step financial processes autonomously, from deal screening and CIM generation to buyer outreach and data room diligence.

"Rogo has built an AI platform that the most demanding institutions in finance trust with their most critical workflows," said Mamoon Hamid, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. "Their combination of technical depth, proprietary data integrations, and genuine domain expertise is why Rogo is pulling away from the field. When a platform becomes the operating system for an entire industry, the opportunity is generational."

About Rogo

Rogo is the leading generative AI platform built for financial services. Trusted by more than 35,000 professionals at the world's top investment banks, private equity firms, and asset managers, Rogo combines purpose-built financial reasoning models with deep integrations across internal and external data sources to automate research, accelerate workflows, and deliver analyst-grade insights in seconds. For more information, visit rogo.ai.

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SOURCE Rogo