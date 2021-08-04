Rogue and Kia Release 3-Part Video Series as Part of Digital Content Collaboration

BERLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogue and Kia have unveiled a three-part video series featuring players from the Rogue League of Legends team in the League of Legends European Championship. The series is part of a unique content collaboration between the two companies that began in 2020 with a highly successful campaign featuring international music superstars Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, and Imagine Dragons. The deal, which includes team transportation, branded events, and content collaboration, has revolutionized the way esports teams work with brand partners.

Pleased with the previous year's collaboration, Kia worked with Rogue to create a series of visually-stunning videos that spotlight the individual stories of Odoamne, Inspired, and Hans sama, exploring what inspires them in their personal lives to push harder in the esports arena. The videos also allow fans to learn more about Rogue's unique player personalities through inspired and authentic storytelling. From competitive swimming and creating artwork to being unafraid to dream big, the campaign brings viewers inside the minds of true champions.

The digital campaign supports Kia's "Movement that inspires" brand narrative and focus on futuristic style and technologically-advanced vehicles. As the number one LEC team in Europe, the collaboration is a natural one for Rogue, which is owned by media entertainment company ReKTGlobal. The high-performance team seeks to provide the best entertainment to their fans across the esports spectrum as well as serve as role models telling personal stories about what drives them to be better competitors.

"Our collaboration with KIA continues to allow us creating fresh and never-before-seen content which we hope will inspire any esports enthusiast," said Anna Baumann, EVP of Esports at ReKTGlobal.

About ReKTGlobal

ReKTGlobal, Inc. is a global esports organization that bridges the gap between traditional sports and esports, providing solutions for the entire ecosystem. ReKTGlobal is the parent company of professional esports organization Rogue, with offices in Las Vegas and Berlin, and teams that participate in Rainbow Six: Siege, Fortnite, Smash, Apex Legends and Rocket League, as well as a franchise in Riot Games' League of Legends European Championship (LEC). Since Rogue's inception, it has become a globally recognized brand with over a dozen championship wins in multiple games. ReKTGlobal also includes marketing services company Greenlit Content, leading fan engagement platform Fullcube, and Time Magazine's Top 25 online influencer DrLupo. ReKTGlobal owns and operates both Rogue in the LEC and the London Royal Ravens in the Call of Duty 2020 franchise. Investors include Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, Imagine Dragons, Tainy, Rudy Gobert, Taylor Fritz, Landon Collins and Nick Gross.

About Kia Motors

Kia Motors Corporation (www.kia.com) – a maker of world-class quality vehicles for the young-at-heart – was founded in 1944 and is Korea's oldest manufacturer of motor vehicles. About 3 million Kia vehicles a year are produced at 14 manufacturing and assembly operations in five countries which are then sold and serviced through a network of distributors and dealers covering around 180 countries. Kia today has over 51,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of over US$45 billion. It is the major sponsor of the Australian Open and an official automotive partner of FIFA – the governing body of the FIFA World Cup™. Kia Motors Corporation's brand slogan – "The Power to Surprise" – represents the company's global commitment to surprise the world by providing exciting and inspiring experiences that go beyond expectations.For more information about Kia Motors and our products, please visit our Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com.

