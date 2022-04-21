Rogue Risk Acquired by SIAA to Expand Digital Footprint

By integrating with the SIAA family of companies, Rogue Risk will now be able to fully execute its mandate of building the first "Human-optimized" digital independent insurance agency.

TROY, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogue Risk LLC (Rogue Risk) , a digital independent insurance agency, is pleased to announce our acquisition by and partnership with SIAA , the largest national insurance agency alliance in the US.

"The experience, resources, and reach that SIAA brings to the table will act as rocket fuel for our mission of delivering a ' No Customer Left Behind ' digital experience for small businesses while providing insurance professionals a ' No Ceiling ' insurance career," said Ryan Hanley , the founder of Rogue Risk, who will be continuing as the president of Rogue Risk, and also joining SIAA's senior management team.

Through the integration of technology and experienced insurance professionals, Rogue Risk has developed a proprietary "Human-optimized" digital customer experience able to deliver insurance solutions faster and easier while prioritizing the quality coverage and carrier options synonymous with the independent insurance channel.

"SIAA has been successful in helping over 4,500 insurance professionals realize their dream of starting an independent agency," said Matt Masiello , CEO of SIAA. "Rogue Risk represents the next evolution in our ability to provide a modern, cutting-edge agency platform and experience for insurance professionals seeking to expand their careers."

With the acquisition of Rogue Risk, SIAA is doubling down on its commitment to the creation, growth, retention, and evolution of independent insurance agents, agencies, and the channel as a whole.

About Rogue Risk LLC (Rogue Risk)

Rogue Risk is on a mission to help small business owners put their commercial insurance on autopilot. Through their human-optimized approach to technology and "No Customer Left Behind" culture, Rogue Risk is able to provide industry-best insurance rates for small business owners across all 50 states. Learn more at www.roguerisk.com

About SIAA

SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) is a national alliance of independent insurance agency members generating hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention, growth, and evolution of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.com .

