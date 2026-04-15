Rohadfox Corporation Celebrates 50 Years of Legacy, Leadership, and Excellence

Woman-Owned, Women-Led Global Construction and Program Management Firm Reaches Milestone in Infrastructure Delivery

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohadfox Corporation, a woman-owned and women-led global construction and program management firm, proudly marks 50 years of legacy, leadership, and excellence in the construction management industry.

Founded in 1976, Rohadfox is one of the longest-standing minority-owned construction management firms in the United States. Over five decades, the company has built a reputation as an international leader, securing global construction and program management contracts for airports, iconic transportation systems, and water solutions.

Rohadfox Corporation CEO, Dr. Joy Rohadfox

The firm's foundation was built on vision, trust, and long-term partnerships. Today, under the leadership of CEO and owner Joy Rohadfox, the company continues to expand that legacy while delivering program and construction management services across critical infrastructure sectors.

"Fifty years is not simply a milestone—it is a testament to faith, fortitude, and the relationships that carried us here," says Dr. Joy Rohadfox, CEO and President. "This celebration honors my father's founding vision, the employees who built alongside him, and the partners and clients who believed in us when doors were not always open. Every project, every challenge, and every breakthrough helped shape who we are today."

Rohadfox Corporation has supported infrastructure development in domestic and international markets, including early transportation and water infrastructure programs abroad in regions such as Afghanistan. In the United States, the firm continues its aviation infrastructure portfolio within major airport environments, including program and construction management support at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, where long-term modernization efforts align with increased global travel demand associated with major international events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

Operating in an industry where sustained leadership by women remains uncommon, Rohadfox's longevity reflects its ability to navigate complex project environments while maintaining a consistent commitment to quality, innovation, and partnership.

As the company marks its 50-year milestone, Rohadfox remains focused on continued growth, strengthening its national presence, and delivering impactful infrastructure solutions across the United States.

About Rohadfox Corporation

Established in 1976, Rohadfox Corporation has spent five decades delivering innovative solutions to complex infrastructure challenges while maintaining its proud distinction as one of the nation's longest-standing minority-owned construction management firms.

About Dr. Joy Rohadfox

Dr. Joy Rohadfox is a visionary leader in the traditionally male-dominated fields of construction and program management. Carrying forward her father's legacy, she has strengthened the firm's national presence while championing opportunity, representation, and excellence for future generations.

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SOURCE Rohadfox Corporation