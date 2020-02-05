Rohan Narayan Joins One Rock Capital As A Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that Rohan Narayan has joined the firm as a Partner. Mr. Narayan joins One Rock from Lindsay Goldberg. Previously, he served as a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division and as a Vice President at Ripplewood Holdings. While at Ripplewood Holdings, Mr. Narayan worked alongside numerous One Rock investment professionals and operating partners, including One Rock Founders and Managing Partners Tony W. Lee and R. Scott Spielvogel.

"Rohan is a seasoned and highly-respected private equity executive who brings a wealth of middle market expertise to One Rock. Having known and worked with Rohan for many years, we are confident that his investment acumen and diligence will serve our firm and portfolio companies well," said Mr. Lee. Mr. Spielvogel added, "We welcome Rohan to One Rock as we to continue to expand our team with talented professionals that enhance our ability to acquire and improve businesses that meet our investment criteria."

"I have long admired Tony, Scott, and the rest of the One Rock team for their culture of collaboration and proven execution of complex transactions, and I am excited to join One Rock's growing team of experienced professionals," commented Mr. Narayan. "I look forward to partnering with skilled operating partners and management teams to build on One Rock's track record of creating meaningful value for portfolio companies and investors alike."

The addition of Mr. Narayan comes at a time of steady growth for One Rock. Over the last year, the firm announced four new investments – its acquisitions of Nexeo Plastics, Jadex, CentroMotion and Innophos – as well as two add-on acquisitions to existing portfolio companies. Alongside the investment activity, One Rock has continued to expand its team of investment professionals and operating partners.

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

