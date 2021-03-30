Rohde & Schwarz and Apkudo announce 5G mobile device stress test solution

The powerful R&S CMX500 radio communication tester is capable of testing 5G NR devices in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) TDD and FDD modes. The R&S CMX500 can support sub-6 GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequency bands. The comprehensive test solution enables a unified test environment for signaling and non-signaling testing through all stages of the 5G device lifecycle. The equipment also monitors the temperature of the device to ensure that there is no overheating, which is critical during stress tests.

Benjamin Tseng, Director of Device Analytics at Apkudo, said: "It has been found that non-optimum device designs in the low-level kernel implementation could lead to lock-ups and failures of devices under heavy system stress. The R&S CMX500 provides all the necessary test capabilities to conduct these tests which ultimately results in more reliable 5G mobile devices."

Bryan Helmick, Product Manager, Rohde & Schwarz, said: "The Apkudo Android Device Stress App provides an automated and reproducible test environment for the R&S CMX500 to dynamically replicate the computational demands on a 5G device under the most trying real-world scenarios. This enables us to better support device OEMs and carriers to ensure maximum device robustness and an optimized 5G experience."

Rohde & Schwarz is a leading supplier of solutions in the fields of test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security and networks and cybersecurity. The technology group's innovative communications, information and security products help industry and government customers ensure a safer and connected world. On June 30, 2020, Rohde & Schwarz had about 12,300 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.58 billion in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

Apkudo is how all the players in the connected device supply chain can now get real-time answers to device inventory, quality, and pricing questions – not only within their own organization, but across their global partner network. Apkudo's all about making the system work for you.

