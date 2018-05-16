Rohde & Schwarz Collaborates with PoLTE to Accelerate Growth of Cellular-Connected IoT Device Ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohde & Schwarz is collaborating with PoLTE Corporation, a leader in cellular-based location solutions, to accelerate the robustness and accuracy of cellular location technologies. Rohde & Schwarz and PoLTE are enhancing the cellular IoT ecosystem and expanding the opportunity for new IoT use cases. Location-based services will enable a wide range of use cases, including industrial IoT, healthcare IoT, Internet of Life Saving Things IoT, manufacturing IoT, agriculture IoT, energy IoT, automotive IoT and countless others.

The R&S TS-LBS test solution uses the R&S CMW500 network emulator to simulate LTE Release 8-14 3GPP IoT technologies, including NB-IoT (Cat-NB1), eNB-IoT (Cat-NB2), eMTC (Cat-M1), LTE Cat 1 and LTE Cat 4 in combination with terrestrial location technologies, such as OTDOA and eCID. PoLTE will help pilot advanced testing using the R&S CMW500 by simulating difficult mobile environments so that they can deliver the most comprehensive and robust location solution for the cellular IoT marketplace.

"Working with strong ecosystem partners like Rohde & Schwarz, PoLTE can deliver increasingly more refined location intelligence even in the most demanding environments and testing scenarios," said Ed Chao, CEO, PoLTE Corporation. "Our advanced algorithms and cloud-based architecture allow IoT devices to hand-off computations to the cloud, leveraging limitless computational capabilities inherent in the cloud, thereby shrinking device size, lowering cost per unit and reducing battery demands, which will become increasingly more important in IoT devices used in the Industrial IoT and asset tracking space."

About PoLTE Corporation

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PoLTE is a software company that enables location for everything, everywhere. Leveraging LTE, the most globally ubiquitous signal available, PoLTE's cloud-based platform can locate Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile devices in real-time and seamlessly as they move between indoor and outdoor environments. With a robust global portfolio of patented geolocation technologies, PoLTE redefines location.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative test and measurement, information and communications technology products for professional users. Rohde & Schwarz focuses on test and measurement, broadcast and media, cybersecurity, secure communications and monitoring and network testing, areas that address many different industry and government-sector market segments. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2017, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,500 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion in the 2016/2017 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has regional hubs in Asia and the USA.

