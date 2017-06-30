Rohde & Schwarz Introduces R&S INTRA, Empowering Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Derive Maximum Value from Network Data

LEIPZIG, Germany, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company providing market-leading deep packet inspection software, today announced R&S INTRA, a new intelligent network traffic analytics solution for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Making its debut at Mobile World Congress Americas, R&S INTRA offers real-time reporting capabilities that enable CSPs to efficiently glean data insights on subscribers across entire networks, and ultimately make more informed decisions that enhance organizational efficiency and impact.

ipoque

To compete in today's market, CSPs need to be able to manage ever-increasing volumes of data stemming from IoT-enabled devices. Gartner projects that the number of connected devices will nearly double between 2018 and 2020, with the expected arrival of 5G technology contributing significantly to that exponential growth. With network traffic poised to increase dramatically – and soon – CSPs require solutions that enable them to efficiently and cost-effectively manage, and drive optimal value from, network data.

With modern connectivity options (up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet) and processing speed – R&S INTRA provides CSPs with data insights at a reporting rate of one second – the latest solution by Rohde & Schwarz delivers actionable, real-time insights that can be used across CSP business units including Network Planning, Product Marketing and Customer Care. With its flexible analytics APIs that seamlessly connect to any Big Data system, R&S INTRA allows all CSP stakeholders to synchronize and optimize data analytics activities – driving intelligent decisions across business units, reducing costs and improving overall business performance.

"To compete in today's rapidly-changing marketplace, CSPs can't afford to operate in siloes," said Dirk Czepluch, CEO at ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company. "CSPs need to operate efficiently – in terms of both securing and acting on network data insights. Data shows its true value when analyzed across departments, combined with other sources of information and amassed in a conclusive, multi-purpose pool. We created R&S INTRA in response to CSP demands – giving them the ability to extract value from their networks, use data in a more agile way and accelerate time to action."

R&S INTRA features proprietary deep packet inspection (DPI) engine R&S PACE 2 and advanced real-time packet processing to offer fine-grained information on network traffic, subscriber sessions and network metadata. The solution can be easily integrated with existing systems, fully virtualized and scaled up as needed. With a standard and vendor-independent Big Data export, R&S INTRA also allows CSPs to reuse collected data for future use cases.

CSPs can deploy R&S INTRA to serve specific functions based on their needs and maturity. The solution can:

Operate as a stand-alone analytics system

Supply data extracted from network traffic to Big Data systems

Dually serve as an independent traffic analytics system providing insights and reports, and as an aggregator for Big Data and third-party analytics

Operating on a pay-as-you-grow model, R&S INTRA offers CSPs the option to use COTS hardware without the need to replace existing systems, reducing costs and risks.

For more information on the R&S INTRA, visit



https://ipoque.com/products/analytics-solution-rsrintra

About ipoque



ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a leading vendor of deep packet inspection software that adds protocol and application classification capabilities to network analytics, traffic management and cybersecurity solutions. Rohde & Schwarz also provides a holistic network traffic analytics system for communication service providers that allows deep insights into network behavior, network performance and trends to optimize both quality of experience and quality of service. For more information, visit www.ipoque.com.

About Rohde & Schwarz



The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative information and communications technology products for professional users. Rohde & Schwarz focuses on test and measurement, broadcast and media, cybersecurity, secure communications and monitoring and network testing, areas that address many different industry and government-sector market segments. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2017, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,500 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion in the 2016/2017 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has regional hubs in Asia and the USA.

R&S is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

