Rohde & Schwarz showcases its mobile and wireless test solutions at MWC Kigali

For the second time in a row, Rohde & Schwarz participates at Mobile World Congress Kigali. The mobile and wireless testing expert continues its commitment to the mobile industry on the African continent and brings exceptional industry insights to Africa's most influential connectivity event.

MUNICH, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa's mobile industry is meeting in Rwanda for MWC Kigali 2023 from October 17 to 19. At Kigali Convention Centre, Rohde & Schwarz showcases at booth E2 a selection of its test solutions addressing applications in high-demand by the mobile industry in Africa.

Mobile device manufacturers can learn about LTE and 5G NR device testing, using the R&S CMX500 one-box signaling tester. In combination with a shielded chamber and the intuitive web-based R&S CMsquares user interface, users can perform RF, functional, application and protocol tests of end devices. For network operators and regulatory authorities, Rohde & Schwarz presents solutions for mobile network testing and benchmarking as well as spectrum monitoring and interference hunting. The R&S Benchmarker 3 is a very compact, easy-to-handle and future proof solution for benchmarking data collection, helping network operators make decisions about systematic and end-user centric network improvements. The R&S PR200 portable monitoring receiver is engineered to effectively support spectrum monitoring, interference hunting, spectrum clearance and site testing.

Anne Stephan, Vice President Critical Infrastructure & Network, Rohde & Schwarz, comments: "I'm looking forward to participating again at MWC Kigali. At this extraordinary event, we get to interact with international business leaders and high-level governmental ministers from across Africa. It's a dynamic place to get business done and be part of defining the digital transformation on the African continent."

The participation at MWC Kigali complements the company's strategy to expand its footprint in Africa. Rohde & Schwarz officially opened a new software development lab in Kigali in June 2022. It is the technology company's first subsidiary in central Africa and first research and development initiative on the African continent.

Visitors to MWC Kigali can find the Rohde & Schwarz experts and learn about the displayed test solutions at booth E2 of Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda from October 17 to 19, 2023.

Press contact:

Christian Reiter, phone: +49 89 4129 15615; email: [email protected]; www.press.rohde-schwarz.com

SOURCE Rohde & Schwarz