Rohde & Schwarz Verifies Industry's First GEO-Fencing Wireless Emergency Alerts Test Solution With LG Electronics

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohde & Schwarz, in collaboration with LG Electronics Mobile Comm. U.S.A., Inc., have successfully verified Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) 3.0 features related to GEO-Fencing using an LG G8 ThinQ mobile smartphone. The new Enhanced Targeting Rules imposed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, requires wireless providers to reach 100 percent of the targeted geographic area specified by government issuers, with no more than a 0.1-mile overshoot.

R&S CMW500 radio communication tester and the R&S SMBV100B vector signal generator

Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical part of the nation's emergency readiness system for warning the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other types of emergencies. Geographic targeting is a necessary mobile device feature as alerting citizens not affected by a specific emergency could cause unnecessary panic and safety risks.

The Rohde & Schwarz solution consists of the R&S CMW500 radio communication tester and the R&S SMBV100B vector signal generator. The solution verifies mobile device signaling according to WEA 3.0 GEO-Fencing specifications. This same solution can also cover 3GPP conformance and network operator test plans for LTE, WLAN, WCDMA and GSM location-based services.

Bryan Helmick, product manager for mobile radio testers at Rohde & Schwarz USA Inc., explains, "Test systems that can verify device compliance are critical to the successful roll-out of the FCC's enhanced targeting requirements. This effort between Rohde & Schwarz and LG Electronics helps to further the commercial rollout of WEA 3.0 and GEO-Fencing."

LG Electronics USA, Inc.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is a leading supplier of solutions in the fields of test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security and networks and cybersecurity. The technology group's innovative communications, information and security products help industry and government customers ensure a safer and connected world. On June 30, 2019, Rohde & Schwarz had 12,100 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.14 billion in the 2018/2019 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

