Rohit Bhargava, Innovation and Marketing Expert and Bestselling Author, To Headline GS1 Connect 2020

During the keynote speech, Bhargava will explore two pressing issues facing GS1 Connect® attendees: innovation and building trust. In his presentation, "How to Be More Innovative and Transform Your Business," Bhargava will explore how to break free from constrained thinking to be more innovative every day and will reveal five key habits that business leaders can use to drive growth in 2020 and beyond. He will not only illuminate what it takes to build trust in a skeptical world, but will also give participants an inside look at some key megatrends that are shifting the way business is done and the impact on our collective future.

After a successful 15-year career as a brand and marketing strategist at two of the largest agencies in the world (Ogilvy and Leo Burnett), Bhargava is now the bestselling author of five books, including his signature book series, Non Obvious, which is updated annually with 15 new trend predictions. He has consulted at some of the world's largest companies and is also an adjunct professor of storytelling at Georgetown University. His blog has been named one of the top 25 marketing blogs in the world by AdAge magazine, and he was additionally recognized by Trust Across America as a "Top 100 Thought Leader in Trustworthy Business Behavior."

"Rohit's humorous and insightful perspective about how employees and organizations can build trust and innovate is incredibly relevant for GS1 Connect 2020 attendees," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "While business evolves at an unrelenting pace, Rohit will show us the power of breaking away from traditional thinking to truly lead and anticipate future trends."

In addition to the keynote presentation, GS1 Connect 2020 will offer comprehensive content featuring:

Industry sessions across grocery, foodservice, retail and healthcare sectors, revealing GS1 Standards success stories to achieve supply chain visibility, to meet consumer demands for transparency and convenience with quality data, and how to best address regulatory requirements.

An Innovation Track focusing on the impact of disruptive technology, such as blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, virtual reality and augmented reality, and why GS1 Standards are foundational to any technology implementation.

A Tech Track and exhibit area revealing the latest products and solutions.

The Startup Lab, a showcase of emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on commerce, and an additional Pitch Competition where up-and-coming companies present their capabilities before an expert panel to win cash prizes.

GS1 US University, which features standards certificate courses and workshops for those who are new to GS1 Standards or anyone looking to enhance their GS1 Standards knowledge.

Co-located industry meetings and solution provider user groups to help attendees maximize their travel investments.

Opportunities for attendees to connect directly with trading partners through Trading Partner Roundtables and "How to Do Business With" sessions.

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2020, visit https://gs1connect.gs1us.org/.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while, also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). www.gs1us.org

