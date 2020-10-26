Rohlig Logistics Receives The 2020 President's 'E' Award For Export Service

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented Rohlig Logistics with the 2020 President's "E" Award for Export Service from his office in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2020. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

The President's "E" Award was created by Executive Order of the President in 1961. Today, the award is presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce to afford suitable recognition to persons, firms, or organizations that contribute significantly in the effort to increase United States exports, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and work of broad impact.

In his congratulatory letter announcing the award, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, "Rohlig Logistics has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with Rohlig Logistics' services to help U.S. companies better comply with regulations and manage their supply chains. The company's one-on-one client training on export topics was also particularly notable. Rohlig Logistics' achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

Rohlig Logistics (Rohlig USA LLC) is a 168-year-old, family-owned and operated International and Domestic Freight Forwarder with locations in over 130 cities around the world, serving every continent. Their vision and values are built on offering quality and expertise, forward-looking technologies, proximity and personal commitment. This approach is the result of their experiences as an independent, family-run logistics service provider since 1852.

Rohlig Logistics is well-known in the shipping community as a premier International Freight Forwarder and U.S. Customs Broker. They provide a level of service and cost containment that is rare in the forwarding industry. Rohlig Logistics becomes a true partner that not only provides logistics services but becomes an integral part of their customers' supply chain, along with their ability to identify areas where they can help a company master the regulations and access their growth potential is extraordinary.

Their clients rely on their team not only to move cargo and complete documentation but as an integral resource to help them grow their export business.

"WE ARE ONLY HAPPY WHEN OUR CUSTOMERS' CUSTOMERS ARE HAPPY."

Philip W. Herwig, Managing Partner at Rohlig Logistics

For more information on how Rohlig Logistics, this 2020 Presidents "E" Award winner, can help you with your logistics needs, please reach out to their U.S.A. Head Office in Chicago:

Address: 1601 Estes Avenue, Elk Grove Village, Illinois, 60007.

Phone +1 224 563 3200. Email [email protected]

