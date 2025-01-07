ROHM Develops 1kW-class High-power Infrared Laser Diode

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Jan 07, 2025, 01:00 ET

-125W × 8-channel High-power Array Significantly Improves Measurement Distance and Resolution in LiDAR Applications-

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM has developed the high-output RLD8BQAB3 laser diode for LiDAR-equipped advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to enable precise distance measurement and spatial recognition. This product also targets consumer and industrial applications, including drones, robot vacuum cleaners, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and service robots.

Image:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202412202062/_prw_PI1fl_S2Aru7Pq.jpg 

LiDAR adoption has increased across various automation-focused applications, driving demand for high-performance laser diodes capable of achieving kW-level outputs. These diodes must emit light at close intervals for enhanced detection accuracy over longer distances.

ROHM's patented technology delivers narrow laser emission widths, supporting high-accuracy, long-distance LiDAR systems. Building on this, the new RLD8BQAB3 introduces a 125W, 8-channel (1kW-class) array design to meet growing market demand for compact, high-performance solutions.

This ultra-compact (3.3mm × 5.6mm) surface-mount infrared laser diode is optimized for Time of Flight (ToF) systems. It features 8 emission areas (each 300 micrometers wide) per element, mounted on a high-heat-dissipation submount. A clear glass cap, an industry first for surface-mount laser diodes, ensures high beam quality by preventing light scattering caused by scratches, a common issue in resin-encapsulated designs.

The product also enables flexible irradiation options, including individual and simultaneous emissions, achieving industry-leading* 1kW-class output. Additional features include uniform emission intensity across the emission width and a low wavelength temperature dependence of 0.1nm/degrees Celsius (compared with 0.26 to 0.28 nm/degrees Celsius for standard products), significantly outperforming conventional solutions.

*ROHM's January 7, 2025 study

The array configuration reduces emission gaps between channels, while a bandpass filter, which allows only signals in a specific light wavelength band to pass through, minimizes ambient light interference, enhancing long-distance detection and high-definition LiDAR functionality.

Product features image:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202412202062/_prw_PI2fl_0vqn7eaO.jpg

Samples for the new product are now available. Preparations are underway to ensure this product complies with automotive standards (AEC-Q102). For further details, please visit the inquiry page on the ROHM website.

Product page: https://www.rohm.com/products/laser-diodes/high-power-lasers/rld8bqab3-product 

High-power laser diode lineup for LiDAR:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202412202062/_prw_PI3fl_Emh70ByS.jpg 

Release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2025-01-07_news_laser-diode&defaultGroupId=false 

About LiDAR: Short for Light Detection and Ranging, an application that uses the ToF system (comprising a light source and ToF or image sensor) to sense ambient conditions.

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202412202062-O1-FWadA6O5.pdf 

Logo:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202412202062/_prw_PI4fl_A3y207F9.jpg 

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/ 

