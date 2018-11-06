Rohm SiC MOSFET Gen3 Trench Design Family Teardown Report 2018: Comparison Between ROHM's 3G SiC Trench 650V and 1200V MOSFETs

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Rohm SiC MOSFET Gen3 Trench Design Family Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SiC device market is promising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% from 2017-2021. This will increase to 44% to 2022 due to expansion among automotive and industrial applications. In total, the SiC market will exceed $1.5B in 2023.

Rohm is the second-placed company in SiC MOSFET discrete devices and modules, offering a wide range of devices from 650V-1700V. Just seven years after starting commercial SiC production, Rohm has launched its trench SiC MOSFET, becoming the first player commercially producing this type of technology.

This product family is based on its proprietary double trench design, which includes the gate trench and the source trench. This design reduces the on-resistance (Rdson) by almost half with respect to a planar SiC device and increases current density almost fivefold with respect to a silicon IGBT with the same voltage.

Rohm includes the Gen3 design in 650V and 1200V devices in discrete or module packaging. The report goes into depth in its analysis of the Gen3 trench MOSFETs at 650V and 1200V, with optical and scanning electron microscope (SEM) images of the complex SiC trench structure.

It also includes production cost analysis of the SCT3120AL discrete device and of the MOSFET die of the BSM180D12P3C007 module. In addition, the report provides comparisons between 650V and 1200V Gen3 technology devices and between Rohm's Gen3 and Gen2 SiC MOSFETs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

SiC Power Device Market

2. Company Profile

Rohm

Porfolio

Supply Chain

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

650V MOSFET: SCT3120AL

MOSFET die view and dimensions

MOSFET delayering and main blocks

MOSFET die process, cross-section and process characteristic

1200V MOSFET: BSM180D12P3C007

MOSFET die and dimensions

MOSFET delayering and main blocks

MOSFET die process, cross-section and process characteristic

4. Manufacturing Process

MOSFET Die Front-End Process

MOSFET Fabrication Unit

Packaging Process and Fabrication Unit

5. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

650V MOSFETs : SCT3120AL

MOSFET die front-end cost



MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing



MOSFET die wafer cost



MOSFET die cost



Assembled components cost



Component cost

1200V MOSFETs : BSM180D12P3C007

MOSFET die front-end cost, probe test, thinning and dicing, wafer cost and cost

6. Selling Price SCT3120AL



7. Comparison Between ROHM's 3G SiC Trench 650V and 1200V MOSFETs



8. Comparison with Infineon's Trench MOSFET design

Companies Mentioned



Rohm

Infineon

