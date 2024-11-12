ROHM's New 1200V IGBTs Achieve Industry-leading Low-loss Characteristics with High Short-circuit Tolerance

- Contributing to Higher Efficiency in Automotive Electric Compressors and Inverters for Industrial Equipment -

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed fourth-generation 1200V IGBTs that are automotive-grade and qualified for AEC-Q101, combining class-leading* low-loss characteristics with high short-circuit resistance. This makes the devices ideal for vehicle electric compressors, high-voltage heaters, and industrial inverters. The current lineup includes four models in the RGA series in discrete packages (TO-247-4L and TO-247N), along with 11 bare chip variants with plans to further expand the lineup in the future.

*ROHM's November 2024 study

In addition to these features, the devices achieve an industry-leading short-circuit withstand time of 10 microseconds (Tj=25 deg C), together with low switching and conduction losses while maintaining a high withstand voltage of 1200V and meeting automotive standards by reviewing the device structure, including the peripheral design.

Simultaneously, the new TO-247-4L package, which features four terminals, can accommodate an effective voltage of 1100V in a Pollution Degree 2* environment by ensuring adequate creepage distance between pins. This enables support for higher-voltage applications than conventional products.

*"Pollution Degree" indicates contamination levels in the surrounding environment. 2 refers to typical indoor environments.

Implementing creepage distance measures on the device side alleviates the design burden for manufacturers. Furthermore, the TO-247-4L package achieves high-speed switching by including a Kelvin emitter terminal, resulting in even lower losses. In fact, when comparing the efficiency of the new TO-247-4L packages with conventional and standard products in a three-phase inverter, the loss is reduced by approximately 24% compared to standard products and by 35% over conventional products -- contributing to higher efficiency in drive applications.

ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of high-performance IGBTs that contribute to greater miniaturization and higher drive efficiency in automotive and industrial equipment applications.

ROHM's RGA series of 1200V IGBTs has been adopted in Semikron Danfoss' MiniSKiiP (R) series of power semiconductor modules featuring rated current levels of 10A to 150A.

MiniSKiiP (R) is a trademark or registered trademark of Semikron Danfoss.

