ROHM's New "TRCDRIVE pack (TM)" with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module: Significantly Reduces xEV Inverter Size

Jun 11, 2024

- Industry-leading* Power Density Achieved by Integrating 4th Generation SiC MOSFETs in Compact Package -

KYOTO, Japan, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed four models as part of the TRCDRIVE pack (TM) series with 2-in-1 SiC molded modules (two of 750V-rated: BSTxxxD08P4A1x4, two of 1,200V-rated: BSTxxxD12P4A1x1) optimized for xEV (electric vehicles) traction inverters. TRCDRIVE pack (TM) supports up to 300kW and features high-power-density and a unique terminal configuration, helping solve the key challenges of traction inverters in terms of miniaturization, higher efficiency, and fewer person-hours.

As the electrification of cars rapidly advances towards achieving a decarbonized society, the development of electric powertrain systems that are more efficient, compact, and lightweight is currently progressing. However, for SiC power devices that are attracting attention as key components, achieving low loss in a small size has been a difficult challenge. ROHM solves these issues inside powertrains with its TRCDRIVE pack (TM).

A trademark brand for ROHM SiC molded type modules developed specifically for traction inverter drive applications, TRCDRIVE pack (TM) reduces size by utilizing a unique structure that maximizes heat dissipation area. On top, ROHM's 4th Generation SiC MOSFETs with low ON resistance are built in, resulting in an industry-leading power density level 1.5 times higher than that of general SiC molded modules while greatly contributing to the miniaturization of inverters for xEVs.

The modules are also equipped with control signal terminals using press fit pins enabling easy connection by simply pushing the gate driver board from the top, reducing installation time considerably. In addition, low inductance (5.7nH) is achieved by maximizing the current path and utilizing a two-layer bus-bar structure for the main wiring, contributing to lower losses during switching.

Despite developing modules, ROHM has established a mass production system similar to discrete products, making it possible to increase production capacity 30 times compared to conventional SiC case-type modules.

*ROHM's June 11, 2024 study

TRCDRIVE pack (TM) is the trademark or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

