ROHM's Scalable Power Supply Solutions for Automotive SoCs; Combining PMIC and DrMOS for Optimal SoC Power Design and Future Performance

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ROHM Co., Ltd.

May 19, 2026, 03:00 ET

KYOTO, Japan, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed a configurable power supply solution that combines the PMIC BD968xx-C Series with the DrMOS BD96340MFF-C, targeting automotive SoCs (Systems on a Chip) used in applications such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), DMS (Driver Monitoring Systems), and sensing cameras.

Figures: Product features
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202605128856-O1-36TAVo1m.pdf 

In recent years, increasing performance demands for automotive SoCs, due to the evolution of ADAS, enhanced in-vehicle camera functionality, and ECU (Electronic Control Unit) integration, have accelerated the shift toward domain architectures centered around domain controllers. As a result, power supply designs now require the ability to support low-voltage, high-current operation, along with advanced power sequencing control and high reliability.

Conventional power supply architectures often require significant customization to accommodate differences among SoC manufacturers and generations, frequently leading to redesigns during model rollouts. This increased both development time and verification workload. To address these challenges, ROHM has developed this solution based on a "Configurable" design concept enabling flexible adaptation to a wide range of SoC power requirements.

This solution enables scalable power supply designs that support a wide range of SoCs, from low-end to high-end, by flexibly configuring combinations of main configurable PMICs, sub PMICs, and DrMOS devices according to application and performance requirements. This scalable approach reduces development effort during platform expansion while enhancing power efficiency and design reuse.

All PMICs are designed for a 2.7 V to 5.5 V input voltage range. BD96803Qxx-C and BD96811Fxx-C are optimized for standalone operation with low-end SoCs. BD96805Qxx-C and BD96806Qxx-C, when combined with the DrMOS BD96340MFF-C, can support low-voltage, high-current demands required by high-performance SoCs.

Figures: PMIC / DrMOS Usage Image
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202605128856/_prw_PI1fl_5304RZD9.jpg 

The PMICs are housed in wettable flank QFN packages while the DrMOS is in a flip-chip QFN package. All devices are AEC-Q100 qualified, ensuring high reliability for in-vehicle applications.

News release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2026-05-19_news_power-solutions&defaultGroupId=false 

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202605128856-O2-hw79gq5l.pdf 

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202605128856/_prw_PI2fl_0bY61y2u.jpg 

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/ 

SOURCE ROHM Co., Ltd.

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