Rohrer Aesthetics Launches "Gratitude & Giving" Initiative to Support Small Aesthetic Practices Nationwide

HOMEWOOD, Ala., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading innovator in energy-based aesthetic technology, announced the launch of its Gratitude & Giving initiative – a monthlong campaign dedicated to supporting the small businesses that power the aesthetics community. As part of this effort, Rohrer Aesthetics will reinvest a portion of all November sales into the community, culminating in three small aesthetic practices being awarded $5,000 each on Small Business Saturday, November 29.

The initiative underscores Rohrer Aesthetics' longstanding commitment to empowering independent providers and helping them build thriving, sustainable practices. Eligible participants include aesthetic businesses with ten or fewer team members that currently own at least one Rohrer Aesthetics device.

"Rohrer Aesthetics began as a small startup laser company, and we've never lost sight of the entrepreneurial spirit that drives this industry forward," said Brendan Brier, President of Rohrer Aesthetics. "Small aesthetic practices are the heartbeat of our business – they're where innovation, patient relationships, and community impact truly come to life. Through Gratitude & Giving, we're proud to honor their work and reinvest in the success of the next generation of aesthetic leaders."

Throughout November, Rohrer Aesthetics will celebrate small businesses, providers, and practice teams nationwide through its Gratitude & Giving campaign. This initiative reflects the company's broader mission to not only deliver advanced, results-driven technologies but also to empower the people and practices driving the future of aesthetics

"This initiative is about more than just giving back – it's about paying it forward," said Liz Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Rohrer Aesthetics. "Through their dedication, our partners help patients look and feel their best. By reinvesting in them, we're helping ensure their continued growth, stability, and success. It's our way of celebrating the people who make aesthetics personal – those who pour their talent, time, and heart into every patient experience."

Small aesthetic practices interested in participating can register for the Gratitude & Giving initiative now through November 28. For eligibility details or to enter, visit https://rohreraesthetics.com/rohrer-aesthetics-giveaway/ or contact your Rohrer Aesthetics Sales Representative.

Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest-growing aesthetic device companies in the industry, offering 11 FDA-cleared systems that address nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need. Founded in 2014 by Mark Rohrer, the company is built on three core pillars: gold-standard technology, service excellence, and ongoing clinical education.

