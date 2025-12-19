Rohrer Appoints Danny Teixeira President and CEO

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a leading consumer packaging designer and manufacturer, has appointed Danny Teixeira as its next President and CEO. Teixeira joined Rohrer in May of 2023 as VP/GM of the Thermoforming Solutions Group, where he played an integral role in the deployment of Rohrer's operating model and strategic plan. He has subsequently taken on a broader leadership role, serving as President of Rohrer's Print Division, prior to being named Chief Executive Officer.

"Our goal is to put customers in the forefront of everything we do, as we strive to be the packaging partner of choice." Post this Danny Teixeira

As part of an organized transition and succession plan, Danny succeeds Tim Swanson. Tim has worked closely over the last several weeks with Danny and the rest of the Rohrer management team to ensure the business continues on a successful path.

"We're thrilled to announce Danny as our CEO. In his time at Rohrer, Danny has had a marked impact on Rohrer's employees and customers alike. We look forward to his continued growth and leadership. We thank Tim for his stewardship during his time as CEO and his support during this transition," said Matt Harrison, Managing Partner at Revelar Capital.

Danny Teixeira stated, "I am excited to lead Rohrer through this next phase of growth, and look forward to continuing to partner closely with Revelar Capital. Rohrer has formulated a solution-centric recipe, aimed at serving our customers at the highest possible levels. With a great team of people and a focused operating model in place, our goal is to put our customers in the forefront of everything we do, as we strive to be the packaging partner of choice."

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through our ezCombo® program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer.com.

About Revelar Capital

Revelar is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York which invests exclusively across the healthcare services, business services, and specialty manufacturing sectors. The Firm leverages its sector specialization in complex, fragmented industries to identify and execute on overlooked investment opportunities, partnering with management teams to unlock growth through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add‐on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top‐line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit RevelarCapital.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Terrafirma, Marketing Manager // [email protected]

SOURCE Rohrer Corporation