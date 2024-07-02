Rohrer Corporation Appoints Dan Petschke as New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

WADSWORTH, Ohio, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a leading retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, this week announced the addition of a key new executive to its leadership team.

Rohrer CFO Dan Petschke

Dan Petschke has been named Chief Financial Officer. Dan is a seasoned leader with leveraged experiences in business strategy, profit optimization, continuous improvement, and business intelligence to successfully drive organizational growth in a diverse array of companies. Dan comes to Rohrer from Velosio, a global full-service technology organization, where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior, Dan has been Chief Financial Officer with Dwellworks as well as Northern States Metals and has held financial leadership positions with Barnes Group Inc., and Avery Dennison.

"Dan brings an impressive background of financial management and controls to Rohrer. His financial leadership experiences in both public and private equity-backed businesses and his diverse end-market exposure make Dan a natural choice as our next CFO. As the company accelerates its focus on growth, deeper customer penetration and meaningful bolt-on M&A, Dan's experiences in building a scaled enterprise will be beneficial," said Tim Swanson, CEO of Rohrer Corporation. "Today's announcement represents the next step in our journey to build the premier retail packaging platform in our industry."

Petschke added "I am honored to join the industry leading Rohrer team and play a meaningful role in impacting the next chapter in the organization's storied success. Rohrer's position in the industry, coupled with the organization's strong leadership team and culture, presents a significant opportunity for the company to execute on its growth strategy and continue to drive value to our shareholders."

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through our ezCombo® program, and beautiful design and sustainable solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer.com .

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over forty-five platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience, and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise, and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.

