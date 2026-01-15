ROI Rocket and Qualtrics Partner to Deliver Faster, More Scalable B2B Research with Synthetic Data

ROI Rocket selects Qualtrics Edge Audiences as its synthetic panels partner; Qualtrics selects ROI Rocket as B2B data provider for Edge Audiences' Synthetic AI model

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROI Rocket, a leading innovator in B2B panel data quality, today announced a new partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, that combines ROI Rocket's verified B2B panels with the proven synthetic capabilities of Qualtrics® Edge Audiences to deliver faster, more scalable research while maintaining the rigor expected from traditional methodologies.

As part of the new partnership, ROI Rocket will incorporate Edge Audiences as its exclusive synthetic offering across complex B2B research programs to deliver faster, broader, and more reliable insights to Market Research Agencies, Management Consulting firms, Private Equity firms, and Corporate Brands.

ROI Rocket will become a B2B data provider for the Qualtrics Edge Audiences solution's synthetic AI model, and its verified professional panels will expand the support of Qualtrics' synthetic models in B2B.

Qualtrics research found that 94% of senior marketing and insights leaders say AI gives them a competitive advantage, and 95% say they are already using or plan to use synthetic data within the next 12 months to generate new customer insights.

"Synthetic research in B2B has been limited by a fundamental reality: AI models are only as good as the data used to train them," said Tim Wilson, Senior Partner at ROI Rocket. "We built our reputation on verified access to real business decision-makers. Partnering with Qualtrics allows us to extend that strength into the synthetic realm—delivering B2B insights that are faster and more scalable without sacrificing the quality our clients rely on. This is a defining step in ROI Rocket's commitment to lead the market in human + synthetic B2B research."

"Research teams using purpose-built AI for market research have greater business impact and win more budget," said Ali Henriques, Executive Director of Qualtrics Edge. "This partnership brings the speed, scale, and efficiency of trusted synthetic research to ROI Rocket's complex, verified B2B audiences to deliver critical insights modern businesses need to succeed."

The partnership was recently featured on the Signal & Noise Podcast, where Qualtrics leaders Ellen Houston and Jordan Harper joined hosts Brian Lamar and Andrew DeCilles. The conversation explored how combining verified human respondents with AI-powered synthetic capabilities creates a unique advantage built on decades of real survey data, enabling researchers to uncover deeper insights while maintaining the rigor that sophisticated clients demand.

By tightly integrating ROI Rocket's industry leading B2B panel infrastructure with Qualtrics' synthetic technology, clients can now design research programs that combine traditional human responses and AI-generated synthetic responses within a single ecosystem. This gives researchers and decision-makers the flexibility to use the right method for each study, from high-stakes, deeply profiled human samples to rapid, synthetic extensions for scenario testing, niche audiences, and longitudinal tracking.

Qualtrics' fine-tuned synthetic model is 12x more accurate than general-use LLMs in matching human response patterns, and is already trusted by leading organizations, including Dollar Shave Club, Gabb Wireless, and Booking.com. ROI Rocket serves sophisticated clients who demand exceptional data quality for high-impact decisions. Its leadership in complex B2B recruitment, CATI methodologies, and panel management made it an ideal partner for advancing the B2B capabilities of Edge Audiences.

About ROI Rocket

ROI Rocket is a leading provider of Consumer, B2B, and Healthcare panel data, technology, and market research services, delivering high-quality audience insights to Fortune 500 companies, management consulting firms, research organizations, and investors worldwide. With deep expertise in complex B2B recruitment, CATI methodologies, and panel management, ROI Rocket enables sophisticated market intelligence programs across industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is trusted by thousands of the world's best organizations to power exceptional customer and employee experiences that build deep human connections, increase loyalty, and drive business success. Leveraging advanced AI and specialized experience agents, Qualtrics enables businesses and governments to proactively engage customers and employees in personalized ways across every channel and touchpoint.

