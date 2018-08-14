Roi Stone Joins Innovative Enterprises as Strategic Partner Accounts Executive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Enterprises, Inc., an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry, today announced that Roi Stone has joined the firm as Strategic Partner Accounts Executive. In his new role, Roi will work to enhance the experience of the mutual CRA customers served through the Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ program.

Roi brings over 15 years of background screening industry experience to Innovative, providing his clients with valuable insight and perspective from both the retail and wholesale sides of the business. Prior to joining Innovative, Roi served as EVP Sales & Business Development at TazWorks and previously led FCRA data sales for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Roi also served as Assistant Casino Controller at Mirage Resorts, establishing strong roots in the HR and risk management segments.

"Roi has spent his entire career understanding exactly what CRAs need to accelerate their businesses," stated Timothy Z. Brothers, Innovative's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "His consultative skill and expertise will further enhance the level of creative engagement our customers and prospects receive when evaluating our unique and powerful set of solutions."

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Innovative," added Roi. "I look forward to working with our customers to help them strengthen their product offerings using Innovative's lineup of world-class data solutions."







About Innovative Enterprises, Inc.







For more than twenty years, Innovative has served as an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry. Firms that power their screening processes using Innovative's industry leading solutions experience an average rate of growth that far outpaces industry norms. Innovative commands an intimate knowledge of its core competencies gleaned from more than two centuries of cumulative staff experience in public records research and aggregation, law enforcement, judicial administration and private investigation.







An industry leader since 1996, Innovative is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has helped to raise the bar through its active participation in the formulation of best practice guidelines for industry providers across various segments. Innovative was honored in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2017 and again in 2018 as one of the Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. For more information, please call 1-888-777-9435, email solutions@knowthefacts.com, or visit us online at http://www.knowthefacts.com.

SOURCE Innovative Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.knowthefacts.com

