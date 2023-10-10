ROI Study Shows isolved People Cloud™ Delivers a 201% ROI and Pays for Itself in 7.2 Months

News provided by

isolved

10 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

Independent Research Finds that isolved Significantly Increases HR, Benefit and Payroll Productivity While Modernizing the Employee Experience

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HR TECH CONFERENCE -- Despite the majority (63%) of human resource (HR) leaders being unhappy with their current human capital management (HCM) platform, 54% of businesses are holding off from making large investments this year due to economic uncertainty according to isolved's third-annual survey of over 500 human resource (HR) leaders. New in-depth, case-study research, however, indicates they could be losing valuable time and efficiencies by delaying investments in technology that pays for itself – and quickly. In its "ROI Guidebook of isolved People Cloud", independent analyst firm Nucleus Research has found that customers using isolved People Cloud not only experience an average return on investment (ROI) of 201% over three years but also an average payback period of 7.2 months.

To gain a deep understanding of the costs and benefits associated with an investment in isolved's People Cloud platform, Nucleus conducted an in-depth ROI assessment based on isolved customers' deployments of the solution, a full technology review, NASBA-approved ROI methodology and additional due diligence. The top benefits of the intelligently connected HCM software include eliminating the need to hire additional headcount, avoiding high subscription and maintenance costs and increasing productivity. Modernizing the HR, benefits and payroll experience also provided considered improvements to employee experience (EX) such as with employee self-service – with one customer noting employees are able to do much more on their own.

"Investing in and empowering people, always pays off," said Lina Tonk, Chief Experience Officer of isolved. "We see time and again that when HR, benefits and payroll professionals are able to make strategic decisions about employee experience investments, they are able to drive real business value not only with triple-digit ROI but also real improvements to recruiting and retaining the best talent and ensuring employees enjoy an enriching experience that positively impacts their daily lives."

The isolved customers Nucleus conducted interviews with represent various industries including healthcare, professional and business services, manufacturing, distribution and technology. As a whole, moving to isolved's fully integrated automated HCM solution led to a significant reduction in manual processes, leading to productivity increases across several HR processes.

"Whether it was slow onboarding processes or drawn-out payroll processing, there is a clear before and after state with the isolved customers we interviewed and audited for the ROI study," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "In all cases, isolved significantly modernized these organizations to move critical business functions off paper, speed up key processes, and overall improve the EX for both HR teams and the employees they serve."

Additional stated benefits include:

Lower Maintenance Costs and Legacy Avoidance: The lower cost of People Cloud relative to similar competitors allows HR, benefit and payroll teams to decrease the total cost of ownership (TCO) of their HCM investment. Customers switching to isolved enjoy 4-25% reductions in annual subscription and maintenance fees.

Enhanced Payroll Productivity: isolved's intuitive and straightforward capabilities simplify payroll for customers, reducing the effort required to process and manage payroll. Nucleus discovered that organizations experience a 70-88% reduction in time spent on payroll processing, due to reduced complexity and robust customer support.

Simplified Scheduling: For many verticals, including healthcare and distribution, building schedules is a tedious and time-consuming affair. By using isolved's intelligently connected solution, one customer experienced a 90% reduction in scheduling time due to automation built into the platform.

Better Benefits Administration: The open enrollment period creates significant strain on HR departments for organizations of all sizes, especially those that rely on manual processes. Nucleus found that one customer was able to reduce time spent on enrollment-based actions by 50%. 

More Sustainable Business Practices: By moving to isolved's cloud-based solution, customers save approximately 90-95% in paper and printing costs annually. Customers conserve an average of about 11,000 sheets of paper per year—approximately the production of an entire pine tree.

Improved Onboarding: Nearly half of employees have been tempted to leave a new job due to a negative onboarding experience, which makes the process vitally important to employers. Nucleus found that isolved customers reduced onboarding time for new hires by 50-70% through digitization within People Cloud. This, in turn, allowed HR team members to focus on big-picture initiatives and better welcome new employees to the company.

To read Nucleus Research's isolved People Cloud ROI Guidebook, click here.

About isolved 

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 6 million employees and 168,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers. 

Media Contact
Amberly Dressler, VP of Brand & Customer Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE isolved

Also from this source

isolved Announces New Compensation Analytics and Talent Intelligence Products

isolved Announces New Compensation Analytics and Talent Intelligence Products

Attracting and retaining top talent persists as a major challenge for organizations. In a recent survey, the leading stressor keeping HR leaders up...
isolved Paves Path for Better Empowerment and Inclusion for Veterans and Military Spouses in the Workforce

isolved Paves Path for Better Empowerment and Inclusion for Veterans and Military Spouses in the Workforce

Military veterans and spouses are often an overlooked talent pool that possesses a wide range of transferable skills and qualities. For two-thirds of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.