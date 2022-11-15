ROI Training Named to Training Industry's 2022 Top IT & Technical Training Companies List

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Industry today announced its selections for the 2022 Top Training Companies™ lists for the IT & Technical Training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

ROI Training, headquartered in New York, was selected for the fourth consecutive year and sixth time overall. ROI's work with leading cloud providers including Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, along with its reputation for delivering customized IT training and new hire programs for the financial services industry, have it uniquely positioned in the market.

Selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top IT & Technical Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

"This year's Top 20 IT & Technical Training organizations are innovative providers that continuously grow and adapt to the training needs of their learners," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These providers continue to upscale their IT content to compete with the ever-changing market. With advancing technologies and modalities, these organizations take an immersive approach by offering virtual labs and virtual instruction, as well as enhancing tools to make programming and IT more relatable and easier to follow."

"Achieving this award for the fourth consecutive year is a huge accomplishment and something we are quite proud of. Providing a global customer base with a "white-glove" experience in the training space requires incredible people, a commitment to well-thought-out processes, and around-the-clock support. The talent and passion for customer success of my team is truly special," said David Carey, CEO of ROI Training. "Our unique bond with customers around the world is something we take great pride in. Thank you to our customers and the Training Industry team for this recognition."

About ROI Training, Inc.

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized technology and management training programs. ROI has trained over 200,000 people globally in cloud technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, Big Data & AI, Web and Mobile Application Development, Agile Development, Security, Java, Python, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

SOURCE ROI Training, Inc.