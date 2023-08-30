ROI Training Wins 2023 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Training

News provided by

ROI Training, Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROI Training announced that it has received the 2023 Google CloudSpecialization Partner of the Year Award for Training.

ROI Training was recognized for the company's innovative thinking  and achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers and partners successfully accelerate their journey to the cloud through training. 

Continue Reading

This achievement marks the fourth time ROI Training has been globally recognized as the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Training (2023, 2021, 2018, and 2017). In 2019 and 2020, ROI Training was awarded Google Cloud Regional Training Partner of the Year for North America and EMEA.

Having trained over 350,000 people on Google Cloud across six continents and in over 35 countries, ROI Training's impressive team of subject-matter expert trainers have been instrumental in driving extraordinary transformation with the world's leading businesses and agencies. The hands-on nature of the Google Cloud curriculum paired with ROI Training's ability to deliver use case-driven instructor-led training provides the perfect environment to build, test, and deploy new solutions.

Today, ROI Training offers the deepest cloud curriculum in the market covering generative AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Data Engineering and Analytics, API Management, Networking and Security, Machine Learning, and Cloud for Business Leaders.

ROI Training has also earned Google Cloud Specializations for Data Analytics, Infrastructure, and Security to go with our 210+ Professional Cloud Certifications.

"We are honored to receive the Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award for the fourth time overall," said Dave Carey, CEO of ROI Training.  "Our 10-year partnership with Google Cloud continues to scale at an exciting rate driven by incredible innovation including generative AI. I am proud of my team for the effort we put in on a daily basis to help customers succeed. Thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing us!"

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize ROI Training as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

About ROI Training

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology and Management training programs. ROI has trained over 350,000 people globally in Cloud technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, Big Data and AI, Web and Mobile Application Development, Agile Development, Security, Java, Python, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ROI Training, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.