ROIministry.org Announces World Changers Challenge to Fund Christian Charities with Highest Impact Results

News provided by

www.ROIministry.org

10 Oct, 2023, 08:56 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROIMinistry.org extends an invitation for you to contribute to the World Changers Challenge, as we head into the last quarter of 2023. ROIMinistry.org has identified the Top 10 ministries that are doing the most for the kingdom of God, based on their impact per dollar, so that you know where your charitable giving is going this season. By participating in this year's World Changers Challenge, you will know that you're making a difference.

Continue Reading
ROIministry.org // ROI Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization of marketplace Christian leaders who desire to make the greatest Kingdom impact possible with their God-given resources.
ROIministry.org // ROI Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization of marketplace Christian leaders who desire to make the greatest Kingdom impact possible with their God-given resources.

The 2023 end-of-year fundraising campaign has an ambitious target of reaching over 1 million lives. Your involvement is not merely a donation; it's a partnership in a mission to create a substantial and enduring difference. You can contribute at www.ROIministry.org

The trust and confidence bestowed by donors over the last year led to remarkable achievements:

  • 115,980 individuals were guided to find faith in Jesus Christ, with more than half joining local churches and 50,604 entering discipleship programs.
  • 477,673 meals were distributed to the underprivileged.
  • Clean water was provided to 14,599 individuals, totaling 5,328,635 cups of clean water daily, all dedicated in Jesus's name.
  • 40,274 individuals received vital hygiene and spiritual development training.

The fundraising efforts from the past year generated over $350,000, resulting in an average cost of fifty cents per outcome that enhanced and transformed lives. Ministry operations charities that receive funds are vetted by an independent third-party consultant through annual audits to verify the results per dollar of these Top 10 organizations.

In addition, the board members of ROI Ministry, a 501(c)3 not for profit, cover all of the organization's operating expenses.

You can review the list of Top 10 Christian ministries and donate at ROIministry.org

ABOUT ROI MINISTRY INC.

ROI Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization of marketplace Christian leaders who desire to make the greatest Kingdom impact possible with their God-given resources. The organization does not charge fees and receives no compensation from the ministries supported by the organization. 100% of all giving goes to ministry programs that achieve the greatest impact per dollar. More information can be found at www.roiministry.org.

Contact: Tim Barker, 678-264-7587

SOURCE www.ROIministry.org

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.