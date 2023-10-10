ROIministry.org Announces World Changers Challenge to Fund Christian Charities with Highest Impact Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROIMinistry.org extends an invitation for you to contribute to the World Changers Challenge, as we head into the last quarter of 2023. ROIMinistry.org has identified the Top 10 ministries that are doing the most for the kingdom of God, based on their impact per dollar, so that you know where your charitable giving is going this season. By participating in this year's World Changers Challenge, you will know that you're making a difference.

ROIministry.org // ROI Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization of marketplace Christian leaders who desire to make the greatest Kingdom impact possible with their God-given resources.

The 2023 end-of-year fundraising campaign has an ambitious target of reaching over 1 million lives. Your involvement is not merely a donation; it's a partnership in a mission to create a substantial and enduring difference. You can contribute at www.ROIministry.org

The trust and confidence bestowed by donors over the last year led to remarkable achievements:

115,980 individuals were guided to find faith in Jesus Christ , with more than half joining local churches and 50,604 entering discipleship programs.

, with more than half joining local churches and 50,604 entering discipleship programs. 477,673 meals were distributed to the underprivileged.

Clean water was provided to 14,599 individuals, totaling 5,328,635 cups of clean water daily, all dedicated in Jesus's name.

40,274 individuals received vital hygiene and spiritual development training.

The fundraising efforts from the past year generated over $350,000, resulting in an average cost of fifty cents per outcome that enhanced and transformed lives. Ministry operations charities that receive funds are vetted by an independent third-party consultant through annual audits to verify the results per dollar of these Top 10 organizations.

In addition, the board members of ROI Ministry, a 501(c)3 not for profit, cover all of the organization's operating expenses.

You can review the list of Top 10 Christian ministries and donate at ROIministry.org

ABOUT ROI MINISTRY INC.

ROI Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization of marketplace Christian leaders who desire to make the greatest Kingdom impact possible with their God-given resources. The organization does not charge fees and receives no compensation from the ministries supported by the organization. 100% of all giving goes to ministry programs that achieve the greatest impact per dollar. More information can be found at www.roiministry.org .

Contact: Tim Barker, 678-264-7587

SOURCE www.ROIministry.org