ROIS establishes itself as Global CDMO with US Expansion

ROIS CDMO closes the acquisition of US injectable manufacturing facility to strengthen global capacity

PHOENIX, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROIS, a Global CDMO with its routes in Spain, announced on April 1st, the acquisition of a commercial injectable manufacturing and packaging facility in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). The move marks a key step in ROIS's evolution into a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), adding US-based sterile fill-finish capability while building on its strong European base.

ROIS Phoenix site launch, Arizona, US - April 9, 2026 (PRNewsfoto/ROIS) Local Mayor Kate Gallego meets with ROIS CEO Javier López-Belmonte & Nathan Trembath, ROIS General Manager, at her office. April 10, 2026 (PRNewsfoto/ROIS)

In addition to attending the internal launch on April 9, local Mayor Kate Gallego supported the announcement in her April State of the City address: "ROIS makes specialized injectables that can treat rare diseases, obesity and cancer." She added, "This is a promising area of growth in medical care and I'm excited that between our great university partners and ROIS, Phoenix is ahead of the curve."

The Phoenix site strengthens ROIS's ability to develop and manufacture injectable medicines at commercial scale, enhancing capacity, flexibility and speed as well as adding new capabilities for ADC's and Cytotoxic LYO fill-finish.

"This is a pivotal moment for us," said Kimberlee Steele, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer. "Our US expansion positions ROIS to better support customers worldwide."

ROIS has built its reputation as a trusted partner in injectable drug development and manufacturing, with end-to-end capabilities spanning clinical production through to large-scale commercial supply. The company continues to invest in facilities, equipment, and talent to meet growing demand and ensure long-term capacity for its partners worldwide.

With an expanded global footprint, ROIS is reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality, and growth — positioning itself as the partner of choice for injectable medicines.

For more information, visit www.roiscdmo.com.

About ROIS

ROIS has one of the top three sterile CDMO capacities for injectables worldwide, ROIS is trusted by over 30 global pharma clients to deliver compliant, high-capacity manufacturing with precision and speed. With approvals from leading regulators — including the FDA, EMA, PMDA, KFDA, ANVISA, and MHRA — ROIS offers end-to-end support across multiple formats including syringes, cartridges, and vials.

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SOURCE ROIS