Roivant Expands Senior Leadership with Key Hires

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to Sam and Adele," said Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roivant Sciences. "As the scale and scope of our pipeline continue to grow and we approach commercialization for several therapies across the Vants, Sam and Adele will work to ensure that our medicines reach patients as quickly as possible."

Dr. Azoulay joins Roivant from Pfizer, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Pfizer Essential Health. In that role he oversaw clinical development and medical affairs for a portfolio that included over 600 branded products as well as biosimilars and sterile injectables. He has over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has held senior leadership roles at Pfizer since 2001, including Head of Development in Japan and Senior Vice President for Medical and Development in Emerging Markets.

Dr. Azoulay joined Pfizer through the company's acquisition of Parke-Davis, a division of Warner-Lambert, where he was international Head of Cardiovascular Research. Before joining Parke Davis, Sam served as head of the cardiovascular division at Houde Labs, Hoechst Roussel, as well as head of the cardiovascular division and head of the development operations group at Pierre Fabre Labs in Paris, France. Dr. Azoulay received his medical degree with a specialization in cardiology from the University of Paris. He also holds a DESS in Business Administration and Management from the Sorbonne.

Ms. Gulfo previously served as President and General Manager of Pfizer's $12B+ US primary care business unit, comprised of over 5,000 employees across multiple therapeutic areas. She also ran Pfizer's Commercial Operations, and as US Country Chair led the Managed Care organization across all biopharmaceutical businesses, including Specialty, Oncology, and Vaccines. Ms. Gulfo was Pfizer's President of Latin America, where she led a team of over 4,000 colleagues across 24 countries. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of Global Commercial Development at Mylan. Prior to joining Pfizer, she spent 9 years at AstraZeneca where she held senior leadership roles in Business Development, Strategy and Healthcare Innovation, and ran the company's Cardiovascular business unit where she oversaw the successful launch of CRESTOR®.

Before joining AstraZeneca, Ms. Gulfo planned and executed the launch and commercial strategy for LIPITOR®, the world's most successful branded medicine which achieved market leadership within two years of launch. Trained as a scientist, she has been awarded six U.S. patents for novel medication packaging adherence tools and an allergy treatment. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Seton Hall University and an MBA with highest honors from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She studied post-graduate Molecular Biology and began her career at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

About Roivant

Roivant Sciences is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on reducing the time and cost of the drug development process to improve the lives of patients and their families. Roivant partners with innovative biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions to ensure that important medicines are rapidly delivered to patients.

The Roivant family of companies includes Myovant (women's health and prostate cancer), Axovant (neurology), Urovant (urology), Enzyvant (rare diseases), Dermavant (dermatology), Genevant (RNA therapeutics), Metavant (cardiometabolic diseases), Datavant (healthcare data), and Arbutus (hepatitis B). Today there are 24 investigational drugs in 11 therapeutic areas being tested in over 50 clinical trials and over 300 nonclinical studies across the Roivant family of companies.

