Roivant Launches Lokavant to Provide Real-Time and Anticipatory Clinical Trial Monitoring

BASEL, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Roivant Sciences today unveiled Lokavant, a technology company whose mission is to ensure that no clinical trial fails due to operational error. By integrating and analyzing the disparate data sources within clinical trials, Lokavant provides real-time visualizations and risk alerts to study sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) to enable data-driven decisions.

Lokavant centralizes trial data to power a machine learning model that anticipates trial risk, provides risk mitigation strategies, and predicts the impact of mitigation strategy implementation. Lokavant's anticipatory monitoring capability is grounded in a compendium of data from over 1,000 clinical trials and will improve with each deployment. Rohit Nambisan, previously Head of Digital Product at Roivant Sciences, will serve as President of Lokavant.

Lokavant has entered into its first multi-year enterprise license agreement with leading global CRO Parexel. Parexel, focused on accelerating the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, will leverage the Lokavant platform to bolster the operational execution of clinical trials through improved real-time risk-based monitoring.

"Lokavant and Parexel share a focus on innovation in clinical development," said Jamie Macdonald, CEO of Parexel. "We look forward to deploying Lokavant's platform to access real-time data-driven insights for our sponsors, to ultimately improve clinical trial execution and accelerate the delivery of important new therapies to patients."

Lokavant's products have been built with the input of an advisory board that includes:

Richard Thomas , Former President of Technology and Solutions at Quintiles

, Former President of Technology and Solutions at Quintiles Craig Lipset , Former Head of Clinical Innovation at Pfizer

, Former Head of Clinical Innovation at Pfizer Gavin Nichols , Executive Vice President of Informatics & Technology at Parexel

, Executive Vice President of Informatics & Technology at Parexel Dan Rothman , Chief Digital Officer at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

, Chief Digital Officer at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Afsheen Afshar , MD, PhD, Former Chief Data Science Officer & MD at J.P. Morgan

About Lokavant

Lokavant enables next-generation clinical trials by providing real-time data monitoring with predictive analytics to identify risks in pharmaceutical development. A growing corpus of over 1,000 de-identified clinical trials powers the Lokavant predictive analytics engine. Lokavant works to aggregate and deliver real-time data from disparate trial data sources, predict issues during clinical development to mitigate trial risks and empower monitoring teams by visualizing critical study insights. For more information, please visit www.lokavant.com.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

