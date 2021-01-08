Roivant Sciences to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today announced that Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, will present an overview of recent milestones and future directions for the business at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will occur on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast for conference participants will be available here.

Recent milestones at Roivant include the following:

Targeted protein degradation platform unveiled, powered by VantAI and supported by a $200 million strategic investment from SK Holdings

strategic investment from SK Holdings Positive Phase 3 data from Dermavant's pivotal PSOARING trials of tapinarof presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress

Positive clinical data from ARU-1801, Aruvant's investigational one-time gene therapy for sickle cell disease, presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Recent milestones at Sumitovant, formed through a 2019 strategic alliance with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, include:

