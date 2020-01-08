Roivant Sciences to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today announced that Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, will present an overview of recent developments and future directions for the business at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 14, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis.

Roivant recently announced the close of its transaction forming a strategic alliance with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. The company will discuss this transaction and other business updates during its presentation.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization.

For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Davis

paul.davis@roivant.com

SOURCE Roivant Sciences

Related Links

roivant.com

