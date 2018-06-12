Roivant to Host First Annual Pipeline Day

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and will continue until approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. Due to limited capacity, attendance is by invitation only but a live webcast will be available to interested parties. To request access to the webcast or to learn more about the event, please email pipelineday@roivant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant Sciences is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on reducing the time and cost of the drug development process to improve the lives of patients and their families. Roivant partners with innovative companies and academic institutions to ensure that important medicines are rapidly developed and delivered to patients upon approval.

The Roivant family of companies includes Myovant (women's health), Axovant (neurology), Urovant (urology), Enzyvant (rare diseases), Dermavant (dermatology), Genevant (RNA therapeutics), Metavant (cardiometabolic diseases), Datavant (healthcare data), and Arbutus (hepatitis B).

Today there are 25 investigational drugs in 11 therapeutic areas being tested in over 50 clinical trials across the Roivant family of companies.

For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

