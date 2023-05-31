Rojelio Rubio, General Manager, Cliff Castle Casino, "We are excited to begin using the QCI Enterprise Platform as it combines slots, tables, host, and marketing tooling into one data-rich experience."

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliff Castle Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Camp Verde, AZ has begun installing the QCI Enterprise Platform. The QCI platform is currently being deployed throughout the property and the marketing, player development and casino operations teams will begin training soon.

Rojelio Rubio, General Manager, Cliff Castle Casino said, "We are excited to add the suite of QCI products, they will not only make us more efficient but improve the response time and recognition of our valued guests. QCI is helping us achieve our goal of constantly improving the guest experience here at Cliff Castle Casino."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated that "We thank Cliff Castle for their decision to partner with QCI as their data and resort tooling provider. QCI is committed to further innovation to meet the need of gaming resort operators. The QCI Enterprise Platform was developed specifically for resort casinos, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino gaming operators team to function in a modern data-enriched environment. With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Cliff Castle Casino."

ABOUT Cliff Castle Casino

Located in the heart of Arizona's Verde Valley wine country, just south of Sedona in Camp Verde, Ariz., Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is proudly owned and operated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a family destination that offers live-action blackjack, poker derivatives and digital craps and more than 660 gaming devices, as well as a 20-lane bowling center and fun for the kids at Kids Quest and the arcade. The Dragonfly Nightclub is host to fantastic musical acts every weekend. Our outdoor arena, Stargazer Pavilion, hosts world-class entertainment and large-scale events. Guests can enjoy fine dining at Storytellers Steakhouse and family dining at Johnny Rockets and Mountain Springs buffet, and Grab and Go meals at the 24-7 Three Sisters Market. Hotel accommodations are available at the adjacent Hotel at Cliff Castle. For more information about Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 115 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

