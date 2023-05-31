Rojelio Rubio, General Manager, Cliff Castle Casino, "We are excited to begin using the QCI Enterprise Platform as it combines slots, tables, host, and marketing tooling into one data-rich experience."

News provided by

Quick Custom Intelligence

31 May, 2023, 17:32 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliff Castle Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Camp Verde, AZ has begun installing the QCI Enterprise Platform. The QCI platform is currently being deployed throughout the property and the marketing, player development and casino operations teams will begin training soon. 

Rojelio Rubio, General Manager, Cliff Castle Casino said, "We are excited to add the suite of QCI products, they will not only make us more efficient but improve the response time and recognition of our valued guests. QCI is helping us achieve our goal of constantly improving the guest experience here at Cliff Castle Casino."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated that "We thank Cliff Castle for their decision to partner with QCI as their data and resort tooling provider. QCI is committed to further innovation to meet the need of gaming resort operators. The QCI Enterprise Platform was developed specifically for resort casinos, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino gaming operators team to function in a modern data-enriched environment. With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Cliff Castle Casino."

ABOUT Cliff Castle Casino
Located in the heart of Arizona's Verde Valley wine country, just south of Sedona in Camp Verde, Ariz., Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is proudly owned and operated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a family destination that offers live-action blackjack, poker derivatives and digital craps and more than 660 gaming devices, as well as a 20-lane bowling center and fun for the kids at Kids Quest and the arcade. The Dragonfly Nightclub is host to fantastic musical acts every weekend. Our outdoor arena, Stargazer Pavilion, hosts world-class entertainment and large-scale events. Guests can enjoy fine dining at Storytellers Steakhouse and family dining at Johnny Rockets and Mountain Springs buffet, and Grab and Go meals at the 24-7 Three Sisters Market. Hotel accommodations are available at the adjacent Hotel at Cliff Castle. For more information about Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com.

ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 115 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Also from this source

Baha Mar Casino in The Bahamas Successfully Upgrades to Version 5.2 of the QCI Enterprise Platform

Quick Custom Intelligence: The Market Leader in Gaming Analytics Continues Expansion in Australia with five new sites

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.