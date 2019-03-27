ROK Drinks and the Humphrey Bogart Estate Announce New Labels and Increased Distribution for the Bogart Spirits Brand

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROK Drinks, a company, co-founded by John Paul DeJoria recognized as the co-founder of Paul Mitchell as well as Patron Tequila and U.K. entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick, today unveil new labels for its premium Bogart Spirits range of gin, whiskey, vodka, and rum. Fusing Old Hollywood with contemporary design, the art deco-inspired labels are a subtle, nuanced ode to iconic film legend Humphrey Bogart. Bogart Spirits is a partnership between ROK Drinks and the Humphrey Bogart Estate, and its award-winning spirits are hand-made in small batches by artisans at its own craft distillery in California.

ROK Drinks and the Humphrey Bogart Estate announce new labels

"Since partnering with the Bogart Estate to honor Bogie's legacy with a line of spirits up to his storied standard, we've been thrilled with the response from lifelong fans and liquor aficionados alike," said Jonathan Kendrick, founder of ROK Drinks. "Ultimately, we wanted to ensure our growing customer base grasped the many elements behind Bogie beyond his unmatched acting and signature trench coat and fedora. We feel this new design perfectly reflects the full breadth of his essence while making for a striking addition to the modern bar."

The new front label and neck wrap feature an embossed metallic, geometric design reminiscent of a classic Hollywood stage set against a rich, dark color palette. The back label contains a short biography with essential facts from the multi-faceted life of the Rat Pack founder, along with one of four legendary Bogart quotes about drinking, such as "the whole world is three drinks behind." Inside, the flavor-forward taste and smooth finish of each spirit recall the favorite drinks of the man who was named Hollywood's greatest male screen legend of all time. Whether adorning a home bar or a bartender's shelf, the eye-catching Bogart's bottles will stand out in the best way possible.

"My father was so much more than a film star — he was a U.S. Navy veteran, a master chess player, a scratch golfer, a race-winning sailor, and of course, a man who knew how to appreciate a well-made cocktail," Stephen Bogart, son of Bogie and Bacall, reminisced. "The new Bogart's labels are a wonderful tribute to my father. They capture the fullness and complexity of both his life and our award-winning spirits."

ROK Drinks and the Humphrey Bogart Estate have carefully and organically built the Bogart Spirits brand since Stephen Bogart, and Bogart Estate CEO Robbert de Klerk first began discussing a spirits partnership with ROK Drinks co-founders John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick in 2012. The new Bogart's bottles will be available for U.S. wholesale and retail purchase starting in March 2019. Bogart's increased domestic and international distribution throughout 2018 and is currently available in most major U.S. markets, as well as in Mexico and Europe. In 2019, the brand continued to expand its global footprint with distribution in Japan and other select countries.

About ROK Drinks

ROK Drinks, a division of ROK Stars, is a premium drinks business with a unique collection of soft drinks and alcohol brands across spirits, beer, water, and energy drinks. With a mandate to 'Build the Mega Brands of Tomorrow, Today,' ROK Drinks has sourced and developed some of the finest drinks available within the product sectors it focuses on, offering consumers high quality and exceptional value, from premium beers brewed in Bavaria to locally sourced bottled water and 100% Natural energy drinks.

About the Humphrey Bogart Estate

The Humphrey Bogart Estate owns and manages the publicity rights of iconic American actor Humphrey Bogart. Its mission is to protect and promote his legacy. As part of its mission, the estate enters into licensing agreements and partnerships for products that have an authentic connection to Bogart's legacy. It is the founding partner of Bogart Spirits, Santana Films, and the annual Humphrey Bogart Film Festival.

